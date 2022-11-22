Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures

A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.

"There are millions of people who want Sony PlayStation to approve Days Gone 2," reads the petition. And I want all the fans to sign this petition. They can't just pull the plug on such an amazing game that ended with a cliffhanger."

As you can see, this is a very simple petition, but it's resonated with almost 200,000 users who all agree PlayStation shouldn't ditch the series after one release. Unfortunately for everyone who signed this petition, there are almost no chance Days Gone will ever get a sequel with its creators now gone from Sony Bend and the team working on new things.

"Days Gone's road to releasing as a PlayStation 4 exclusive hasn't been the smoothest one," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It stars a rough protagonist named Deacon St. John who's trying to find answers about his wife and a deadly virus that wiped out much of the population and turned people into zombie-like enemies called 'Freakers.' Tepid excitement for the game was done no favors by a delay, and compared to Sony's other exclusives seemingly of the same caliber, it felt out of place as a generic-looking, open-world zombie game. After spending quite a bit of time with Days Gone, it appears those hesitations were warranted."