Days Gone Free DLC Revealed, Begins Arriving in June

Bend Studio’s upcoming Days Gone is only a couple of day away, with fans getting excited to take to the Pacific Northwest as Deacon St. John and dole out some sweet justice on Freakers galore. That said, players will be able to go about their journey in three different modes when it comes to difficulty (Easy, Normal, Hard), but much more is planned for after the initial launch of the PlayStation 4 exclusive. Director Jeff Ross recently took to the PlayStation Blog to share a few details about the studio’s plans for free DLC that is to arrive beginning in June as well as a Survival difficulty.

According to Ross, this “difficulty mode tests players by daring them to beat the story with increased difficulty settings, no fast travel or Survival Vision, and an immersive HUD that removes maps and indicators from the gameplay screen. Every tweak and change made is designed to further immerse players and ratchet up the tension to make this the definitive survival experience.”

In addition to the more challenging difficultly level arriving in June, there will also be weekly challenges implemented. “These challenges take key gameplay features of Days Gone, and twists them in unique ways to earn additional items and rewards,” Ross said. There will be a new Bike, Combat, or Horde challenge each week.

Days Gone is set to arrive on April 26th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more on the upcoming title:

“Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful — day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

“Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.”

