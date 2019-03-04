PS4’s ‘Days Gone’ Has Six Hours Of Cutscenes

We’ve known for awhile that Days Gone will be at least 30 hours long. But what we haven’t known is how this length will be divided. But now we do.

According to GameReactor, Sony Bend revealed to numerous outlets that there will be six hours of cinematics in the game. In other words, about 20 percent of the game will be cutscenes.

80 percent gameplay and 20 percent cutscene is a pretty good balance that will satiate gamers who appreciate storytelling in games, but shouldn’t be too much to bother gamers who don’t like as much story with their gameplay.

In reality, the percentage split will be different depending on your playstyle. For those that barrel through games, 80/20 is about what you’re going to get. But Sony Bend said the game would take at least 30 hours, meaning for most, it will probably take more, which also means that percentage is going to probably be 90/10 for many.

“The golden path is going to take you about 30 hours, but it’s going to take you a lot longer than that because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are and how much you pay attention,” said Sony Bend last year.

As a person who appreciates sitting back and watching cutscenes, to hear Days Gone will have a healthy amount is great news. Of course, given how narrative-driven Sony’s first-party games have been this generation, it isn’t very surprising that Days Gone has so many cutscenes. Here’s to hoping they are as good as some of the cutscenes from its recent games, like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Days Gone is poised to release on April 26, exclusively via the PS4. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world action-adventure title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the PS4 exclusive by clicking here.

