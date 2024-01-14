Marvel's Echo Review, DC's Supergirl Casting & Suicide Squad Gameplay Reactions

This episode features Marvel's Echo TV show, the new Ultimate Spider-Man series, DC's Suicide Squad Game, and the casting for DC's Supergirl movie.

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Marvel's Echo, Mean Girls (2024), and the new Ultimate Spider-Man series – while our gaming team reveals their first gameplay reactions to DC's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!

PLUS: We talk about big casting news for DC's Supergirl movie, HBO's The Last of Season 2 and The Witcher Season 4! The show has never been thicccer!

Echo Review

ComicBook.com critic Adam Barnhardt had the following to say in his review of Marvel's Echo:

Echo isn't Kingpin's show, nor is it Daredevil's, so don't go into this thinking it will be Daredevil Season 3.5. This show belongs to Maya Lopez and Alaqua Cox, and both of them are newfound superstars. It's a Marvel show disguised as a television drama, with just enough action set pieces to remind you it's a piece of comic book cinema. With everything Marvel Studios has gone through since the days of Avengers: Endgame, Echo is just what the doctor ordered: a character-driven examination of the MCU's latest star. If this show is any indication of what fans can expect from future Marvel Spotlight releases, Marvel Studios is in tip-top shape.

