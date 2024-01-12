The Last of Us Part 2 Making of Documentary Announced

The Last of Us Part II is getting a new documentary about how the game was made, roughly 3 years after the game was released. The Last of Us is one of the biggest franchises right now in gaming, it has grown in such a massive way since its release in 2013 despite the fact it only has two games. Last year, we got the first season of the critically acclaimed HBO series and it has swept at various award shows over the last few weeks. Now, the show is gearing up for season 2 and Naughty Dog is prepping people for that with the release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PlayStation 5 which adds new content, technical enhancements, and more.

One of the best parts of The Last of Us was that we got a documentary called Grounded which gave a raw look at the game's development. It was insightful and showed how challenging it is to make a game. Fans were a bit bummed there wasn't something similar for The Last of Us Part II, but apparently, there were plans to do that. It was unfortunately canceled as the game's development was upended in the final weeks thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are bringing the idea back and including footage that was recorded throughout development and seemingly some new interviews that serve as a retroactive reflection on the development of the game. Production on the documentary began in 2016, so we'll get years of insight into the development of the game. As of right now, there is no release date for the documentary, but it will be available on YouTube and will be added via a post-launch update to The Last of Us Part II at a later date.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is shaping up to be a very unique product. While most people will probably play it to experience the story again or for the first time, it also serves as a great collection of how a game is made. Between this documentary and Naughty Dog re-implementing levels that were cut from the game, it's a unique game. Whether or not it will be truly insightful remains to be seen, but it could be a step in the right direction for other video games and maybe offer a level of transparency we don't typically have in this industry.