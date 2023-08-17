Blue Beetle Revealed to Join DC Universe Online (Exclusive)

To coincide with his debut on the big screen, Blue Beetle has today been announced to be joining the long-running free-to-play MMO DC Universe Online. Although it launched all the way back in 2011, DCUO has continued to be updated on a frequent basis with new content and additional characters. Now, Jaime Reyes (the alter ego of Blue Beetle) is the latest such ally to join the game later today.

As of August 17, Blue Beetle will be heading to DC Universe Online across all of the game's platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As for how Blue Beetle will function in-game, players will be able to call him in to not only help take down baddies, but also to heal or buff player characters. Blue Beetle's design in DCUO also resembles the same one that he boasts in the comics and upcoming film, which is set to release in theaters tomorrow, August 18.

Here's how Dimensional Ink Games describes what Blue Beetle will be capable of in DC Universe Online:

Summon him during combat to cut down your enemies with sweeping beams of energy

Use his Aggression Motivator ability to mark a target for you and your group members, receiving either a heal, power boost, or supercharge boost when you attack the target

Use his Infiltrator Mode to increase your Critical Weapon Chance when using a Weapon Buff ability

(Photo: Daybreak)

Moving forward, DC Universe Online should continue to remain quite relevant throughout the remainder of 2023 as a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game was recently confirmed to be in development. For the time being, this new port of DCUO doesn't have a specified launch date, but it's slated to arrive at some point near the holidays. When more information arrives on this front, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

