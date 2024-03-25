Dead by Daylight's New Update Brings Back the Twins, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update went live in Dead by Daylight today, bringing the game up to version 7.6.1. Players can expect to see several changes as a result, including the return of the Twins. The Twins were removed from the game earlier this month, but the new update has seen them re-enabled. The Twins don't see a ton of use in Dead by Daylight, but it's good to see fans of the killer will be able to use them again. Outside of the Twins being re-enabled, today's update largely focuses on bug fixes. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Content

Re-enabled the Twins Killer.

Killer Updates

The Hag

Add-ons:

Cracked Turtle Egg:

Increases triggered Phantasm Trap duration by 30% (was 20%).

Half Eggshell:

Increases triggered Phantasm Trap duration by 25% (was 15%).

Powdered Eggshell:

Increases triggered Phantasm Trap duration by 20% (was 10%).

Survivor Bots

Reaction Time

In order to ease the learning of how to play Killers in Custom Matches, we have updated our Survivor Bots:

Base reaction times are now randomized and slower on average

Reaction time versus Powers now increases according to distance between Survivor Bot and Killer

Reaction time versus Powers now increases when Survivor Bot does not see the Killer

Bug Fixes

The Unknown's DLC exclusive cosmetic is now correctly granted when purchasing the All Things Wicked Chapter (works retroactively).

The correct loadout is now displayed in the tutorials tally screens.

Fixed a rare issue where returning players might get stuck on game boot.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash in the lobby when having any Remix archive challenge selected.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused some wheat plants to not trigger any SFX on Coldwind Farm's Fractured Cowshed map

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in Crotus Prenn Asylum where the The Trapper's Bear Traps would float above the ground in the shack.

The Demogorgon is now correctly able to traverse the Upside Down when a Portal is placed in various parts of the theater in Greenville Square map.

Fixed an issue in Mother's Dwelling where collision would prevent a proper navigation for both roles.

Fixed an issue that caused a placeholder tile to spawn in Mother's Dwelling.

Fixed an issue in Treatment Theatre where The Singularity's Biopods would not correctly attach to the walls.

Fixed an issue where Victor could walk along stairs on Badham Preschool.

Fixed an issue in Eyrie of Crows where a The Trapper could set his Trap under an object.

Fixed an issue in Toba Landing where killers could land on top of objects.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fragile Blood Basins to sometimes float in the air in multiple maps.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused Charlotte's movement to rubberband after unbinding and recalling Victor.

Fixed an issue that caused Charlotte's movement to be hindered for the rest of the trial after unbinding Victor two or more times.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Oni to lunge attack while carrying a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Unknown's hair to clip into the camera when hitting an object with the Rare and Very Rate heads equipped.

Perks

Endurance status effect no longer remains active when performing the Invocation: Weaving Spiders interaction.

A Score Event is no longer missing upon completion of the Invocation: Weaving Spiders interaction.

The Perk ''Scourge Hook: Floods of rage'' no longer fails to reveal the other Survivors auras when a Survivor self-unhooks on the Scourge Hook.

UI

Fixed an issue where the player could select another button behind the invitation widget while accepting or declining an invitation.

Fixed the Archive Rift Pass Details text formatting.

Platforms

Fixed an issue that caused the Skull Merchant's Scarlet Vengeance outfit to be missing arms on Nintendo Switch.

Known Issues

The Doctor's Blood Shock outfit head has stretched textures during his lobby menu animation.

In addition to all of these changes, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that the Blood Moon event offering will not be re-enabled. The game's official Twitter account has now replied to several players about the change, and while it wasn't initially removed from the Bloodweb, players should notice that it's gone now. All players are being given 1 million Bloodpoints as compensation for issues in the game, and will receive the currency by logging in by March 31st at 11 a.m. ET.

