The Casting of Frank Stone Revealed as New Game in Dead by Daylight Universe

The Dead by Daylight universe is expanding soon with Behaviour Interactive announcing tonight during The Game Awards a new game called The Casting of Frank Stone. It's a single-player, decision-based game which is already very different from the core Dead by Daylight experience, but the differences go even further than that. This game is being developed not by Behaviour Interactive but by Supermassive Games, the studio responsible for games like The Quarry and the entirety of the Dark Pictures Anthology. The Casting of Frank Stone is scheduled to be released at some point in 2024, though the game doesn't have a more specific release date than that at this time.

This new game set within the Dead by Daylight was first teased months ago when Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games announced that the two studios would be working with one another on a project. It was teased this week, too, with fans told to look towards The Game Awards for more info, and now, we have exactly that.

What Is The Casting of Frank Stone?

While this game is indeed meant to be in the universe of Dead by Daylight, it doesn't feature the characters that players know from that asymmetrical game, so no Dwight or Hillbilly to speak of here. Instead, the game centers on a new cast of characters with Frank Stone at the center of it all, a violent figure whose legacy permeates the town of Cedar Hills.

The first trailer for the game can be seen above. Based on what's been shown so far, The Casting of Frank Stone does indeed look to blend the world of Dead by Daylight with Supermassive's cinematic flair. We see a cast of at least four different characters seemingly looking into whatever horrors and mysteries plague Cedar Hills as well as a character who may be Frank Stone (or someone connected to him, at least) outfitted with tortuous attire and equipment.

For Dead by Daylight players who know the game's lore well, this is set entirely outside of the Entity's games, though one would imagine we'd at least see some Easter egg or another to connect it to the franchise overall rather than just being a new Supermassive game. A press release associated with the announcement confirmed that The Casting of Frank Stone will be largely decision-driven like other Supermassive titles, so expect some of those characters shown in the trailer to not make it through their ordeals if you aren't careful.

With the Dead by Daylight comics, the new Dead by Daylight movie, and now this in the works, Behaviour Interactive continues to expand beyond the traditional Dead by Daylight experience.

"We're always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community," said Mathieu Côté, the head of partnerships at Behaviour Interactive. "Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we're excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling."

The Casting of Frank Stone releases in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.