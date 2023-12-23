Dead by Daylight Survey Asks About New Game Modes Like "Zombie Tag"

Dead by Daylight has been home to things like Tomes and limited-time events over the years, but its core gameplay experience has always been the same: one Killer goes up against four Survivors. That's been the standard, but what if that wasn't the case and Dead by Daylight had alternate game modes? What Killers and perks would be meta at that point if the dynamic was shifted dramatically? Considering how the game's latest survey asked about several different game modes, it looks like we're moving a bit closer to learning what a new Dead by Daylight mode might look like.

The survey in question is one that anyone can access as opposed to one sent out to specific players via email or in-game communications, so if you want to see it for yourself and weigh in on what kinds of game modes you'd like to see in Dead by Daylight in the future, you're free to do so here for as long as the survey is active. But for those who don't want to fill it out and just want to know what's being talked about inside, here's what you need to know:

Dead by Daylight's "Gameplay Experience" Survey

The new survey begins as they usually do by asking about how often you play Dead by Daylight and what you thought about the game's newest Killer, Chucky, who's referred to instead as "The Good Guy" in the game. Once you get past those questions, however, you enter a different section asking about "Gameplay Experiences."

One of the questions in that section asks players to rank the following experiences in terms of which they find the most interesting.

Deceivers

Survivors work together to complete tasks before one or more "Deceiver" can kill everyone without being discovered

Played in rounds with voting between each round

Swapped Perspective

Killers play in 3rd person, while Survivors play in 1st person

Zombie Tag

A random Survivor is picked to be the Killer

Down a player to swap roles

Once a survivor turns into a killer, they don't turn back

Keep playing until there's only 1 survivor left

Bumrush

More generators spawn on the map

Everyone moves at double speed

Survivors have 3 lives, from which they revive after a 20-second death timer

2v8 Party

2 Killers against 8 Survivors

Hooks are removed, but Cages of Atonement prevail

Luck of the Draw

Start the game with randomized perks and items

Disgustingly scary

The Fog is thicker and shrouded in darkness

5v5

Two teams of 4 Survivors and 1 Killer face off to control the generators

Capture the generators by moving generator progress towards your team's side in a tug of war gameplay

VIP

When the obession is killed, everyone dies

Only the obsession can open the gates for everyone

Giant

Sizes are altered! Killers are turned into giants, while survivors become tiny

Tag

A random Survivor is picked to be the killer

Down a player to swap roles

Survive for 5 minutes and escape

Hide & Seek

No generators

No hooks, only Mori on downs

Stay alive for 5 minutes to escape through the exit gates

Auras will be revealed every couple of seconds

Would these modes be added as permanent experiences in Dead by Daylight? Almost certainly not as it's difficult to imagine a 2v8 mode being supported longterm when most players would eventually gravitate back to the traditional 4v1 experience. However, some of these could eventually be implemented as rotating game modes. The questions about these alternate gameplay experiences take up multiple sections of the survey as players are asked to rank different groupings of the game modes, so perhaps we'll hear more from Behaviour Interactive about its gameplay experience explorations in the coming months.