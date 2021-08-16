Dead by Daylight DLC Being Removed From The Game Soon

✖

Developer Behaviour Interactive has revealed that Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things content will be leaving the game later this year. On November 17th, content based on the Netflix series will no longer be available for purchase, and the Hawkins National Laboratory map will be removed. The developer revealed the news via the game's official Twitter account, while assuring players that any content purchased in the game will remain. As a result, players will still have the opportunity to use Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and the Demogorgon moving forward, as well as any costumes that have been purchased for the characters.

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon are leaving the Dead by Daylight store in November, but we're not ready to say goodbye just yet. Take part in their legacy before they go - details here: https://t.co/mR2pUJkrOz pic.twitter.com/BMOq1PsE3f — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 16, 2021

Fortunately, those that have been holding out on purchasing characters and skins from the show are in luck, as Behaviour Interactive will be offering some big discounts on Stranger Things content. From August 18th through November 17th, Nancy, Steve, and the Demogorgon will all be available for 50% off! Outfits for the three characters will also be available at 50% off, but only through September 8th. Last but not least, that same day, players will be able to get the Stranger Things chapter for 60% off, and the Stranger Things edition for 50% off. Those discounts end on September 1st. More information can be found at the game's website right here.

While this news might be disheartening for some Stranger Things fans, it's merely a reality when it comes to licensed content and online games like Dead by Daylight. Stranger Things content has been available in the game since 2019, and it's possible the developer's license was only good for two years. Perhaps if demand is high enough, Behaviour Interactive and Netflix can add more content based on the series when Stranger Things season 4 releases.

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Dead by Daylight? Are you disappointed the Stranger Things content is leaving? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!