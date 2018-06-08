Dead or Alive 6 Confirmed for Xbox One, PS4, and PC Ahead of E3 2018

Ahead of E3 2018 this year, which officially kicks off tomorrow, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have decided to announce Dead or Alive 6 before the big event. Though we don’t have a specific launch date at this time, we do know that it will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometimes in early 2019.

The official reveal was set for June 11th but the team, alongside IGN, have decided to start the celebrations a little early and for that – we thank them. The media site also provided some in-depth gameplay analysis after getting their hands on the title, which can be checked out right here with their coverage.

Producer Yohei Shimbori sat with the site for a little one on one action while discussing the upcoming fighter, “”In Japan, there is a game for kids where you make two sumo wrestlers out of folded paper or cardboard, place them on a platform, and two players tap the platform repeatedly with only one finger until one of the sumo figures collapses in defeat,” Shimbori told the site. “Today, games developed for smartphone devices are often played with similar simplicity. That made me want to create a fighting game playable with only one finger, and this idea became the foundation of the new Special button.”

From the small reveal, the graphics look absolutely stunning and their impressions definitely reflect that. This is by far the most realistic entry into the franchise, making it an even better experience for those craving a less “cartoon-y” experience.

We don’t have a release date at this time but with it set for 2019, it’s unlikely we’ll get one at this year’s E3. Still, it’s interested to see some confirmation though at this point – can we please stop calling it “Pre-E3?” Can’t we all just comfortably admit that E3 is just two weeks long now and be done with it? No? That’s just me? Alright …

Dead or Alive 6 is confirmed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for an early 2019 release.

