‘Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet’ Announced For Nintendo Switch, PS4

Back in March 2016, Koei Tecmo released Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 for PlayStation 4, a game loaded with sports mini-games and, of course, its signature fighting game characters featured in a variety of swimsuits. The game definitely appealed to a niche audience, especially with its provocative photo mode. Soon, it’ll be introduced to a whole new audience.

Per this report from Gematsu, the publisher has announced that it’s bringing Dead or Alive Xtreme 2 for another round — and this time, it’s on the Nintendo Switch.

During the recent Dead Or Alive Festival 2018, the publisher confirmed that Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet will be coming to Nintendo’s platform, as well as the PlayStation 4. The game is set to release on March 20, 2019.

Thus far, details are very brief about this follow-up, although we do know that it will feature a new character, Misaki, who previously appeared in Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation for PC.

The game is set to launch pre-orders tomorrow, November 19. An official website will be available as well, featuring various screenshots and details about the game.

A U.S. release is very unlikely, for two reasons. Number one, this appears to be a fan-oriented title that appeals to an overseas audience, just as the original Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 did — and that game never made its way onto our shores. And secondly, more than likely, Koei Tecmo will turn its attention to Dead or Alive 6 for our market, which is set to arrive on February 15, 2019. Releasing Xtreme 3: Scarlet at the same time might be conflictive, unless the publisher specifically focused on the Switch release by itself.

More than likely, however, the game will be offered with an English language option for those of you that want to venture with importing the game, as you might have done in the past with Extreme 3. And considering both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch are region-free, you should have no trouble ordering a copy and enjoying the various female models that will be available within the game.

As for what you’ll be able to do, that hasn’t been disclosed just yet. But more than likely, volleyball will likely make a return, along with beach flag chasing and “butt battle,” where you attempt to bump your rival off of a platform into a pool.

So if Dead or Alive Xtreme is your thing, keep an eye out for those pre-orders.

