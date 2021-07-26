Dead Space Remake Will Include Cut Content

✖

Electronic Arts has finally confirmed that it will be bringing back the original Dead Space in the form of a remake from the team at EA Motive, but it sounds as though this new iteration of the game won't be exactly the same as the first entry. Although the structure of the game that started the Dead Space franchise will still make up the core of this new experience, those working at Motive have said they'll also be including aspects that didn't make the it the first time around with the 2008 release.

Speaking to IGN, Motive's Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola explained that the studio is very much working off of the original assets from the first Dead Space. This includes some features that didn't end up making the final cut of the project. "We started with the original level design of the original Dead Space. What's funny is that you can see some of the iterations that were made prior to ship by the team," Campos-Oriola explained of returning to these old assets. "In the first chapter, you can see some corridors that they wanted to do first in a certain way, and then you can understand why they changed it for technical constraints or [some other reason]."

Speaking more to what Motive is actually looking to do with these original Dead Space assets, the studio is basically building them all over again. "Then in terms of visuals, sound, gameplay, everything, we are rebuilding all of these assets. We are not porting them, it's not uprezzing the texture or adding more polygons to the model.," Campos-Oriola explained of the process. "It's really rebuilding all these elements, shooting all the animations, et cetera."

As a whole, this remake of Dead Space sounds much more ambitious than one might initially think. Sadly, despite sounding so promising, it may take a bit for this new version of Dead Space to arrive. At this point in time, all we know for certain is that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC when it launches down the road.