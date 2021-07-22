Dead Space Remake Revealed by EA

After rumors and reports started circling a few weeks back which claimed Electronic Arts would be working on a new entry in the Dead Space series, the publisher today confirmed those reports were indeed factual. Specifically, EA revealed in its EA Play Live showcase today that Dead Space will be coming in the form of a remake that is being worked on by the team at EA Motive.

This new iteration of Dead Space was shown off in a trailer to conclude EA Play Live. The trailer in question didn't show much about the new remake, however, and simply teased the return of the franchise and its protagonist Isaac Clarke. "The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience," EA said in a statement about what fans can expect from this project. "Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. Dead Space will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC."

//INCOMING RIGLINK MESSAGE >>DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED

>> UPLOADING… Dismember your worst nightmare - limb by limb. Revisit the first #DeadSpace, rebuilt from the ground up by @MotiveStudio. pic.twitter.com/gTm2rb4AaO — Dead Space (@deadspace) July 22, 2021

Speaking more to why EA now decided to return to Dead Space, Motive Studios' Senior Producer Phillippe Ducharme said that the team working on the game has a ton of love for the series. "We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise. Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team," Ducharme said in a press release. "As we look to modernize the game, we’ve reached out to dedicated fans and invited them to provide us with feedback since the early stages of production to deliver the Dead Space game they want and for new players to enjoy as well."

The only downside about this remake of Dead Space is that, for now, no release window has been attached to the title. However, it will solely be released on next-gen hardware when it does arrive and is slated to appear across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

