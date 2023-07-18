Death Stranding x Fall Guys Crossover Revealed

Over the last few years, Fall Guys has featured a number of crossovers, giving players the opportunity to dress their Bean up as popular characters from different franchises. Starting today, Death Stranding‘s Sam Porter Bridges will join the line-up as part of Season 4’s Fame Pass 3. In addition to Sam, players will be able to unlock a capybara, “Cow Juice” (a milk carton), a bumblebee outfit, a Bean covered in spikes, and more. The Fame Pass is available in Fall Guys right now, and will cost players 600 Show-Bucks.

A trailer featuring Sam Porter Bridges can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/FallGuysGame/status/1681288232108007424

Fans of Death Stranding will want to jump on this collaboration while it’s available! It’s impossible to say when (or if) Sam Porter Bridges will be made available in the game again after this Fame Pass. The Fall Guys version of Sam is a lot sillier looking than the version played by Norman Reedus, but it still manages to look distinctly like the suit that appears in Death Stranding. Of course, the presence of the BB Pod (complete with a baby Bean inside) might be the best part of the whole thing.

While Sam Porter Bridges is clearly the highlight here, some of the other designs have already been embraced by the Fall Guys community. Both the capybara and milk carton have found a lot of fans, while the bumblebee also seems fairly popular. It’s a safe bet that these costumes will be showing up a lot more frequently in matches now that the new Fame Pass is out, but players will have to decide for themselves if the cost is worth it. Not everyone seems to be happy with the new Fame Pass, as some players have expressed that three passes per season is a bit too much. With Season 5 around the corner, hopefully Mediatonic will take that into consideration, and work to keep things enjoyable for all players.

