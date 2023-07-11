Fall Guys Competitor Stumble Guys Is Coming to Consoles

Released in early 2021, Stumble Guys immediately caught the attention of gamers thanks to its similarities to Fall Guys. During that time, Fall Guys has had the advantage of being the only option on consoles, but that will soon be changing. Stumble Guys publisher Scopely revealed today that the game will be coming first to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with other platforms to follow. In a press release, senior vice president of marketing for Stumble Guys at Scopely Jamie Berger revealed that fans have been asking for a console release for some time now.

"Providing our 'Stumble Guys' communities with new ways to play is one of our highest priorities--and expanding to console is one of the top requests from fans. Starting with our launch on Xbox, 'Stumblers' will love to experience our ever-evolving 32-player competitions like never before--on a TV and with a controller in-hand," said Berger. "With cross-progression for existing accounts at launch and crossplay coming soon after, we're welcoming more people to join the party with current friends and all-new ones--wherever they play games."

As Berger notes, cross-progression will be enabled between the current PC, iOS, and Android versions of Stumble Guys. An actual Xbox release date has not been revealed just yet, but pre-registration has begun, which will grant players "launch benefits, including early Beta access and free launch gifts." Readers interested in pre-registering for the free-to-play game can do so right here. An Xbox announcement trailer can be found below.

It will be interesting to see if Stumble Guys can find success on consoles! The game has already built up a passionate audience on its existing platforms, and players have gotten to experience crossovers with major brands, including Ubisoft's Rabbids and Mattel's Barbie. With the game potentially expanding its audience on consoles, it's a safe bet we can expect a lot of additional crossovers in the future.

Are you planning to check out Stumble Guys when it comes to console? Do you prefer the game to Fall Guys? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!