Hideo Kojima Clarifies Role in Death Stranding Movie

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima has clarified the extent of his own involvement with the upcoming Death Stranding movie. Outside of a sequel to 2019's Death Stranding being in the works, a film adaptation of the game was announced to be in development at the end of this past year. And although details on this project are still shrouded in mystery, Kojima has made clear that he won't be sitting in the director's chair for the movie in the same way that he did with the video game.

In a new message shared on Twitter, Kojima specified just how involved he is with the Death Stranding movie. Kojima said that even though he isn't directing the movie, he's still going to be producing it. He also went on to mention that he's assisting greatly with the story and aesthetic of the movie. With this in mind, it seems clear that the big screen adaptation of Death Stranding will have quite a bit in common with the source material.

"Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of [Death Stranding], just not in charge of directing," Kojima said on Twitter. He didn't go on to add any further context about who could be directing the movie, but it's obvious that Kojima is likely far too busy with his video game efforts to also direct a film.

Currently, it's not known when any of these upcoming Death Stranding projects will actually see the light of day. The Death Stranding movie remains without a writer or director, which means that the film is still in its very earliest stages. As for Death Stranding 2, Kojima himself has been teasing the game's filming process throughout 2023. However, the highly-anticipated sequel doesn't yet have a launch window of any sort and is only known to be coming to PlayStation 5.

