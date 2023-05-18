Death Stranding Free to Download for Limited Time

Kojima Productions' popular action-adventure game Death Stranding is now free to download for the next week. At the end of 2022, it was finally confirmed that Death Stranding 2 was in development and would be coming to PlayStation 5 at an undefined date in the future. Now, for those that still haven't played the original game but have been interested in doing so, they can check it out without having to spend a dime.

Starting today, May 18, and lasting until next week on May 25, Death Stranding has been made completely free on the Epic Games Store for PC. The Epic Store always makes a new game (or two) free each week, but this week's offer is a bit more special as it coincides with the new "Mega Sale" that kicked off today. As a way of driving more interest in this promotion, Epic seems to have decided to give away a higher-profile title than normal.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Death Stranding has been given away for nothing at all on the Epic Games Store. As part of the platform's annual holiday promotion, Epic made Death Stranding free for a single day to close out 2022. So while this week's offer is technically one that has been recycled within less than six months, Epic is now making Death Stranding available for far longer than before. As such, if you missed the previous window in which the game was free, make sure you don't miss out this time around.

If you'd like to learn more about Death Stranding, you can check out the game's official trailer and description below.

"In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. Can you reunite the shattered world, one step at a time?"