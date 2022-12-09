Death Stranding 2 Announced

Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards. Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most respected video game developers out there. He's most well known for creating the Metal Gear Solid franchise and creating several absolute masterpieces within that series. It was pretty much his life's work for nearly two decades and resulted in all kinds of innovations not just within his games, but the medium as a whole. Once he knew he'd be wrapping up the franchise with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Kojima started to explore other things like a new Silent Hill game so he could test his horror muscles. Of course, this project was sadly canceled, leading him to go work with PlayStation on a game with some horror elements called Death Stranding.

That game was released in 2019 and the world has been patiently waiting for Hideo Kojima to make another game ever since. Thankfully, at The Game Awards, Hideo Kojima revealed his new game... and it's Death Stranding 2! Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Troy Baker will return, Reedus's character Sam Bridges looks to be much older. Kojima noted he rewrote the entire story after experiencing the pandemic, but didn't elaborate on the story much beyond that. He also noted that he's experimenting with other concepts on a different game. It was also confirmed that Death Stranding 2 will release for PlayStation 5 sometime in the near future, but didn't a specific date was not given.

Buckle up for this global announcement from one of the industry’s most visionary game studios! #DS2 @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/BHbKdUKKbv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Hideo Kojima began teasing the game a few months ago via cryptic posters. All three posters teased actresses who will star in the game, including Elle Fanning. Hideo Kojima is working on a lot of things right now, including an Xbox game and according to rumors, a new horror game. Of course, it's unclear when these other titles will release, but it definitely seems like Hideo Kojima is doing a lot to keep himself busy these days.

What do you think of Death Stranding 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.