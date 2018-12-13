‘Death Stranding’ Is “Nothing Like I Thought It Was,” Teases New Employee

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding title is one of those games that the more we see of it, the less we know. It’s no secret that the Kojima Productions debut title is just that … a secret, but apparently for any of us that think we have an idea – well, toss that right out the window.

Aki Saito recently started a new position over at Kojima Productions as the Head of Marketing and Communications and he couldn’t wait to take to Twitter about his first impressions of the game. It turns out we are all harnessing our inner Jon Snow because we know nothing.

Good morning! My 3rd day joining Kojima Productions, and the past 2 days is like…Oh My God….the game is…is…nothing I thought it was! pic.twitter.com/Qnyv85VlLc — 齊藤昭義(Aki Saito) (@akisaitokojipro) December 12, 2018

Captioned, “Good morning! My 3rd day joining Kojima Productions, and the past 2 days is like…Oh My God….the game is…is…nothing I thought it was,” it’s hard not to get a little more hyped about what’s to come. We don’t know a full narrative direction, we don’t have a release date, and we do have a crushing sense of “oh my god, what is even happening” but if the above Tweet is anything to go by – Death Stranding will be 100% worth the wait.

As we’ve mentioned before, Death Stranding is a total mystery. We’ve had so many trailers, diofferent character introductions, and stunning revelations of art and still none of us have any idea what the hell is actually going on. Kojima-san is known for his incredible creative energy and for those that have been involved with the project – or have seen a glimpse themselves – the verdict seems to be that this adventure is a total game-changer for the industry.

Looking back at everything we’ve seen and heard so far, it’s hard not to respect Kojima-san’s progress. He knows how to tease – how to get fans involved – without giving away too much. He has the perfect hook and we are definitely all baited as we anxiously await official release date news.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Death Stranding, though Kojima-san has hinted that a reveal will be coming soon.

