‘Death Stranding’ Voice Actor Thinks The Game Will Launch “Early 2019”

According to the voice actor of Death Stranding’s protagonist, Norman Reedus, the PlayStation 4 exclusive may actually be right around the corner.

Speaking recently to Dan Fogler during a podcast, Reedus revealed that he believes the game is coming early 2019.

“I think it’s [Death Stranding] gonna be early this coming year, I have three more [mocap] sessions here in New York starting next week,” said Reedus when asked by Fogler when it would be available.

Interestingly, Reedus makes note that he still has a little bit more motion capture work to do. However, while Reedus still has work to do, Troy Baker, a voice actor for another prominent character in the game, revealed last month he was done with his motion capture work. These two things combined seem to suggest that motion capture is coming to a wrap, and if that’s the case, the idea that the game will come sometime during the first half of 2019 seems pretty plausible.

Elsewhere during the interview, Reedus provides some interesting insight into the game when trying to describe what’s about to Fogler.

“It’s not the kinda game where you kill everybody in the room,” said Reedus. “It’s a game of bringing people together. How you play it, is you’re building bridges from here to there, and other people are doing the same, and you connect, and the character that I play is, he’s got this phobia of being touched, and as you play the game the phobia leaves you. It’s complicated but once you’re in it, it doesn’t seem as complicated. It’s constantly surprising you with decisions left and right, and what comes at you, and it’s a real brave game. It’s visually stunning, and the story behind it, it’s a whole ‘nother level, y’know. It’s not Pac-Man, it’s not simple, but the philosophy behind it is one that everybody can get.”

Reedus also at one point talks about the director behind the game Hideo Kojima, who you may know as the creator of Metal Gear Solid. And while talking about Kojima he confirms what we’ve all known for quite sometime: he’s a genius.

“I’ve never done the kind that I’m doing on this, this is a whole ‘nother level, and I’ve been in a lot of video games, but nothing like this,” said Reedus. “And Guillermo Del Toro, he just wrote me – he and Hideo and I were supposed to do a different game, and that game kinda fell apart, because Hideo and that company kinda fell apart. It was Kojima and Konami, they kinda broke up in Japan and Sony picked up Hideo and he started his own thing at Sony. So we started this other one, Guillermo is like, ‘You should do this.’ I was like, ‘What is it?’ And he was like, ‘You should do this.’ Then I met Hideo, he took me to the Video Game Music Awards, right. And he comes walking down the steps, and the steps are lighting up underneath him, y’know, he’s like ‘I’m back!’ And then 10,000 grown men, with tears in their eyes, are screaming like Elvis just walked in, and I’m like, ‘Who the fuck is this guy?’ He’s like a genius, and then you talk to him and you’re like, ‘Oh, you are a genius.’ He would actually be great to direct with movies because you’ll say, ‘Y’know, maybe I should do it over here, like this?’ And he’ll go, ‘Hmm, why don’t you add this on top of it?’ So he doesn’t go, ‘No, no, no, I see it that way.’ Whatever you bring to him, he just adds a couple more ingredients. He goes, ‘Well, try that then,’ and you’re like, it’s even greater.”

From the sounds of it, Death Stranding is going to be a Kojima game to the max, and that’s all we needed to hear. The game currently doesn’t have a release date, some suggested it wasn’t coming until 2020, but it appears like it may release in the matter of just a few months.

As you may know, Death Stranding looked poised to be at The Game Awards, but was seemingly pulled at the last minute. Whether or not this it the case though, can’t be known for certain, but it looked like we would finally get a release date during the show this past Thursday. But alas, it wasn’t to be. Fingers crossed we’ll get one soon though.

Death Stranding is in development for PlayStation 4.

