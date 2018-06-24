Death Stranding Official Story Details Revealed

Hideo Kojima has revealed multiple trailers and even an extended look at the gameplay of Death Stranding, yet we still know so little about it. And if you know Kojima — or if you remember any Metal Gear Solid game during its pre-release period — you will know this all par for the course.

That said, while Kojima continues to tease the game’s nature in a fashion only he can do, Sony has come out a bit more straightforwardly and revealed some official story details.

The following story pitch of Death Stranding is provided via PlayStation’s listing of the game’s new E3 2018 trailer on YouTube:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Only a Kojima game could have an official story description — a pitch to provide a better idea of what the game is about — that has almost as many questions as it does information. Despite mostly being a description that to fit the Death Stranding brand of ambiguity, there are a few interesting tidbits to pull out.

It appears Death Stranding is not only the title of the game, but the phenomena that drives the narrative forward. Further, there seems to be this concept of being stranded between life and death, and apparently Sam is the only person who can set the world back to normal and save it in the process.

While I consider myself a pretty big fan of Kojima and his work, there is undoubtedly going to be better dissections of this story premise elsewhere on the Internet. You might have to go down several rabbit holes in some mysterious corner of the Internet to get there, but you’ll find it. Just be prepared to lose hours of your time getting there.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. At the moment, there is no word of a release date or even a release window.

Thanks, GamingBolt.