Hideo Kojima Teases 49-Minute Long Death Stranding Trailer

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima isn’t exactly known for his brevity. The video game icon is popularly known for his lengthy cutscenes and overall love of movies in addition to the bizarre, cryptic plots and design of the video games he’s associated with. The trailers revealed for his latest game have all been in sync with the perception of the man, and a new trailer set for Tokyo Game Show this week might be the most stereotypical Hideo Kojima of all.

Now, we haven’t seen the trailer’s contents as of yet, but Kojima has teased the trailer on social media with a photo of what looks like a computer with a video editing suite open. The logo for Death Stranding can be seen, and the file’s name indicates it’s the Tokyo Game Show trailer. But most notable of all? It’s apparently going to be 49 minutes. Yes, the trailer for the video game, of which we have seen several trailers before, appears to run for 49 minutes. At least, this cut, anyway. There’s no guarantee this is the final product, but who knows when it comes to Kojima.

It’s going to be 49 mins long.😅 pic.twitter.com/pqizmzDQCb — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it right here.