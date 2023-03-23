Descent: Legends of the Dark Act II Details Revealed

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee are returning to the world of Descent: Legends of the Dark with a brand new expansion, and the epic story will continue in Act II, The Betrayer's War. The new expansion will continue the adventure you started in the excellent Legends of the Dark, and campaigns can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Legends of the Dark is a cooperative dungeon crawler that also contains an app that allows the game to run without a game master and features full voice acting and automation of systems to keep you engrossed in the characters and the world. All of that will be back in Act II, but there are also new villains, quests, and mechanics to keep things fresh.

All six heroes from the original game are back in Act II, and each one is equipped with a new hero card and several abilities to help in their fight against the dragons and minions of the Uthuk Y'llan, and they'll have to team up with their worst enemy to make it out alive and take them down.

"Descent has been a fan favorite for years, and this new installment is a natural evolution, introducing new mechanics and leveling up heroes for the next threat," said Philip D. Henry, Lead Designer of Descent: Legends of the Dark. "Descent Act II builds on the core mechanics of the original so players can easily transition from one to the other. So finish up those campaigns now, and be ready to face the Dragonlord Levirax!"

Descent: Legends of the Dark Act II, Betrayer's War will hit retailers and the Asmodee store this fall, and will retail for $159.99. You can find the official description for the new expansion below, and if you want to know more about Act I, you can find our full review right here.

"The Betrayer's War builds on the exhilarating dungeon-crawling adventure of its predecessor by introducing new villains, quests, and mechanics. The game sees players returning to Terrinoth, where they find themselves in an unlikely alliance with their greatest enemy, Waiqar the Betrayer. They have to work together to battle against armies of dragons and the sinister machinations of the Uthuk Y'llan. All six heroes from the original game return to defend their legacy, each equipped with a new hero card and a variety of abilities to aid them in their battle against the impending darkness."

The official description for Legends of the Dark Act 1 sets the stage for the game, and you can find that here. "Forge your own legend as a hero of Terrinoth in Descent: Legends of the Dark, the definitive cooperative dungeon-crawling board game for one to four players!

Across the gripping quests of an unfolding campaign, you and your fellow heroes will venture across the realm, battling terrifying monsters, unlocking new skills, and exploring a wondrous fantasy world. Legends of the Dark features a fully integrated companion app, opening the door for an unforgettable journey as you explore high towers, dismal tombs, dark forests, and the city of Frostgate. With 46 pieces of 3D terrain and 40 striking hero and monster miniatures bringing your game to life, Legends of the Dark is an invitation to adventure that no one will want to miss."

