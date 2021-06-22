Designed for Xbox Gaming Monitors Announced

✖

Xbox has announced that gaming monitors from various partners like Philips, ASUS, and Acer are officially set to join the Designed for Xbox program this summer. But what does "Designed for Xbox" even mean when it comes to gaming monitors? Well, essentially, it means that the new monitors will specifically support the visual specifications of the Xbox Series X|S like HDR, 4K, 120Hz, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). The idea is that, rather than compare and contrast all of the technical specifications of a given gaming monitor, Xbox players will be able to know from the jump whether the monitor will meet their needs. The specific Designed for Xbox displays highlighted today include the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55", the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43", and the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28".

"Today, for the first time, we’re announcing gaming monitors from our licensed partners will join the Designed for Xbox program! We worked closely with leading display manufacturers including Philips, ASUS, and Acer over the last two years to prepare these products to take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S and HDMI 2.1," the official Xbox Wire post from Ethan Rothamel of Designed for Xbox reads in part. "Whether you are looking to purchase a new monitor for gaming on PC or Xbox Series X|S, our new Designed for Xbox monitors will be available this Summer."

Announcing new Designed for Xbox monitors to unlock the true power of HDMI 2.1 on Xbox Series X|S. https://t.co/nLeey6R4MP — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 22, 2021

In addition to announcing the monitors joining the Designed for Xbox program, Xbox also revealed that there will soon be a little "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge on select monitors. The badge, which you can check out below, indicates that the monitor "can support the full speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S." You can check out more about the various monitors and the like in the official Xbox Wire post.

(Photo: Xbox)

The Designed for Xbox gaming monitors above all have variable release windows and prices. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55" is set to release this summer for $1,599.99, the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43" is set to release in October with prices varying by region, but looking like $1,399.99 in the United States, and the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28" is set to release this fall for $949.99. The Xbox Series X|S are currently available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

