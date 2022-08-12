Destiny 2 Will Rework Certain Exotics for Season 18

Destiny 2 will be reworking certain exotics for the upcoming season 18. Destiny 2 is one of the most well-supported live service games out there. Despite releasing in 2017, Destiny 2 is still kicking and going incredibly strong with consistent updates. Of course, the original Destiny launched in 2014 and famously had a 1010-yearlan that never actually materialized because it didn't take long before Bungie just ditched this idea in favor of making a sequel that could actually sustain some of the ambition that the developer had (along with numerous other reasons). Five years later, Destiny 2 shows no signs of slowing down, though there is hope that a proper Destiny 3 will release in the coming years.

With that said, Bungie has outlined what's to come for Destiny 2 with season 18. The developer is adding anti-Champion functionality to a handful of exotic weapons, buffing and nerfing some of the most noteworthy weapons in the game, and much more. It's quite the extravaganza and one that a lot of players will likely appreciate as a result. If you're a Destiny 2 aficionado, you'll want to read the recent Bungie blog post to really soak up all of the details of what's to come, but fans can expect some big changes to certain gear. The Ominoculus chest piece is nerfing the damage reduction benefit in PvP, but remains unchanged in PvE. The Lord of Wolves shotgun is getting a big nerf, particularly reducing its starting ammo in PvP and lower damage while Release the Wolves is active.

Some exotics are also getting a big overhaul as Wishender will now hit enemies three times instead of twice and deal an extra 10% damage to Champions, majors, and minibosses. Dead Man's Tale's Cranial Spike perk won't deal bonus damage to other players, but will now increase things like reload and aim assist. Finally, you can view the exotics getting anti-Champion updates down below.

Le Monarque – Overload on poison arrows

Thunderlord – Overload

Malfeasance – Unstoppable on explosions

Wishender – Anti-Barrier

[H/T PC Gamer]