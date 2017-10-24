Destiny 2 Is Already The Biggest Selling Game Of 2017 (So Far)

We’ve seen a lot of great games release this year that have the potential to be the big seller for the year, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon: Zero Dawn, amongst countless others. But leave it to a well-known sequel to conquer the charts in just over a month’s time.

According to a report by The NPD Group (as reported by VentureBeat), Activision’s Destiny 2 has already managed to become the top selling game of 2017. That’s with just a few weeks on the market, and not even including the sales of the PC version, which is set to arrive tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the lowdown straight from the article:

“‘Destiny 2 was the top-selling game in September, driving more launch month consumer spend than any other 2017 release to date,’ NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. ‘With one month of sales, Destiny 2 also becomes the best-selling game of 2017 year-to-date.’

Even more impressive, Destiny 2 is the third best-selling game of the last 12 months. Only last fall’s massive shooters Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare have sold better.

‘Destiny 2 combined consumer spend across packaged and digital also exceeded the launch month sales of the previous title in the franchise, Destiny, which released in September 2014,” said Piscatella.”

There’s a good chance that Destiny 2‘s numbers will continue to rise with the PC version thrown into the mix, along with holiday sales that will help it retain its position at the top of the charts. However, there is also some competition to consider, what with Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus coming this week, and other hits like Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars: Battlefront II still coming in time for the holidays. Things will get interesting over the next few weeks, that’s for sure.

But congrats to Activision and Bungie on the feat. We can only imagine that the game will have multiple million copies sold by the time the beginning of next year rolls around.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and releases tomorrow for PC.