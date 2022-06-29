New Destiny 2 Hotfix Released by Bungie

Bungie has recently pushed out a new update for Destiny 2 across all of the game's platforms. This update is less of a majorr patch for the shooter, though, and is instead a hotfix that looks to rectify a handful of small issues that have started to crop up for some players.

This hotfix, which is version 4.1.0.4 for Destiny 2, primarily rectifies a number of problems associated with certain Exotics. Notably, some armor pieces weren't giving players their airborne effectiveness boosts, which has now been altered. Additionally, Bungie has also now re-enabled the artifact mod for Piercing Sidearms, but the mod will no longer enable shots to go through barricades or other walls.

If you'd like to get a full look at this new Destiny 2 update for yourself, you can find the patch notes down below.

ACTIVITIES

RAID AND DUNGEON

The Last Wish:



Fixed an issue where mods were not dropping.

Duality:



Fixed an issue where damage phase lasted for an unintended duration in the Sorrow Bearer encounter.

Fixed an issue where the Sorrow Bearer encounter could auto-complete after the first bell teleport.

Fixed an issue where Skyburner's Oath and the Explosive Payload perk could bypass the bosses' shields in Duality's Vault encounter.

Fixed an issue where players could break immune shields in Vault of Glass, Garden of Salvation, and Vow of the Disciple by applying Scorch to enemies.



CRUCIBLE AND IRON BANNER

Fixed an issue where players could hide out of bounds in the Crucible map, Disjunction.



Iron Banner:



Fixed an issue where the Heavy as Death emblem was not contributing towards the reputation rank boost when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the fifth step of the Forging Iron Quest would not progress if the equipped Iron Banner armor also had Iron Banner ornaments applied.

Fixed an issue where the daily challenges rank boost increments were not unlocked account-wide.

Rift:



Fixed an issue where dunking the Spark with no time left on the round timer could trigger an infinite transmat loop.

Fixed an issue where the Spark would disappear for the remainder of the match if the player that picks it up dies at the same time.

DESTINATIONS

Fixed an issue where The Conflux Lost Sector would not be available in its Legend or Master version for some players.



Fixed an issue where the first step of the Bound by Sorrow quest would not complete upon collecting 500 Vestiges.



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where certain Exotic armor pieces did not offer their airborne effectiveness benefits:



Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: +50 to all weapons for 5 seconds after a melee hit.

Wings of Sacred Dawn: +50 to all weapons.

Lion Rampant: +50 while hip-firing.

Peacekeepers: +40 to SMGs.

Peregrine Greaves: +20 to all weapons.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where Players could shoot through Barricades, Ward of Dawn, and thin walls when both the Piercing Sidearms artifact mod was equipped on a weapon with the Armor-Piercing Rounds weapon perk.



Piercing Sidearms artifact mod will be re-enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Nezarec's Whisper Glaive couldn't be Masterworked in some cases.



ABILITIES

Fixed an issue where Hammer Strike was not receiving the intended damage bonus from Roaring Flames.



Note: In patch 4.1.0.2, we fixed an issue where Roaring Flames was not getting the intended reduced scalars while melee boosting Exotic armor or weapon perks were active, but that change was not reflected in that release's patch notes, so we're including it here for posterity.

Roaring Flames now grants a 20% bonus damage on powered melee abilities per stack.

Roaring Flames will grant a 10% bonus damage per stack if Synthoceps, Peregrine Greaves, Wormgod Caress or the One-Two Punch weapon perk are active.



GENERAL