Destiny 2 Players Warned by Bungie Not to Purchase Specific Coupon Emblem

Developers at Bungie have been warning Destiny 2 players that they shouldn't look to spend their hard-earned money on a specific emblem in the game at this moment. The reason for this warning though isn't due to a bug or other issue, however, and is instead because Bungie itself says it's soon planning to give this emblem out for free in the near future to all players.

This situation in question came about when some Destiny 2 fans noticed that a Spicy Ramen coupon emblem was present in Bungie's API. From here, some players found a way to unlock this emblem via a code and then began selling it to others in order to make money off of it. However, upon catching wind of this situation itself, those at Bungie began quickly warning Destiny 2 players that they absolutely shouldn't be paying for this. "Don't buy the Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem," said Bungie's Community Manager that goes by the name dmg04. "It's meant to be a free gift on Bungie Day, from us to you."

Don't buy the Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem. It's meant to be a free gift on Bungie Day, from us to you. Dataminers - please stop spoiling content, whether it be story or emblem codes. I know it can be exciting to be the first person with cool info, but please respect the fun. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) June 20, 2021

With this in mind, it makes a whole lot more sense that this Spicy Ramen emblem leaked in this manner to begin with. Bungie Day itself is set to take place early next month and is specifically celebrated on July 7. Typically on this date every year, the studio will give Destiny 2 players some free rewards as a way of honoring the studio and its fans. While there might be more that the studio has planned for Bungie Day this year, this Ramen emblem is clearly one of the gifts that the studio came up with this year.

It remains to be seen what all will happen on Bungie Day next month, but we should start to hear a whole lot more about the date soon. Until then, Destiny 2 is currently available to be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

[H/T Tech Raptor]