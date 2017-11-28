Get the ‘Destiny 2’ Candle Set for 36% Off

If you're reading this, odds are you've been playing Destiny 2 for quite some time. Even if you haven't, there's a free trial going on right now, so there's no excuse not to give it a a go. Now that everyone is on board, we are informing you that there's a way to enhance your Destiny 2 experience by adding an olfactory element. Believe it or not, an official line of Destiny 2 scented candles exist that are inspired by planets from the game. Not only that, they're heavily discounted for a limited time.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Destiny 2 candle set includes five scents that are described thusly:

• Earth – Spinmetal: A fresh aromatic blend of cut cedarwood and sandalwood infused with a sweet pine and warm resinous accords, mossy earthy tones in the base.

• The Moon – Helium Filaments: Warm smoky accords fill the air and the comforting sound of crackling woods balanced with the rich amber and warm vanilla.

• Mars – Relic Iron: Fresh and sappy green cactus layered with a warm floralcy of white flowers, tuberose, jasmine and rose.

• Venus – Spirit Bloom: A refreshing white floral bouquet, jasmine, plumeria and orchid blossoms topped with citrus mandarin and bergamot. Shimmering white musk with a hint of coconut on the breeze.

• The Dreadnaught – Wormspore: A comforting aroma with spicy and smoky notes. Woody mossy tones in the base topped with citrus.

You can order the Destiny 2 light giver candle set right here for $26.99 (36% off) during the sale or while supplies last. A Ghost candle holder is often sold with this candle set, though it's becoming hard to find these days. If you're willing to spend the extra money, the Ghost candle holder and the candle set can be purchased here as a package for $56.99 - though quantities are extremely limited.

While we're on the subject of immersing yourself in games with scents, you might want to check out the official Skyrim and Fallout candles. These would be especially awesome if you picked up the new PlayStation VR versions of the games.