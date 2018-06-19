Destiny 2: Bungie Explains Why They Killed Off Cayde-6

Cayde-6, hilariously voiced by none of than Nathan Fillion, provides much needed comedic relief to Bungie’s Destiny 2. His attitude, his humorous one-liners, and his helpful advice to hunters makes him a staple to the shooter. At least until Bungie decided to kill him …

It looks like Hunter’s luck has finally run out, because during E3 2018’s story trailer for their upcoming Forsaken DLC fans everywhere saw our beloved Vanguard for one last time.

Project Lead Scott Taylor recently sat down with the PlayStation Blog to explain why (oh, god WHY?!) they decided to make this move:

“There wasn’t a single lightning moment where someone unveiled a grand design about killing Cayde. It was much more organic than that and developed from a series of ideas we were trying to explore. We wanted to tell a story with huge stakes, but have those stakes be really personal to the player. We’ve done aliens trying to destroy the universe with the consequences of failure resulting in catastrophe. What if we could get that feeling with something closer to home, and more relatable? That was appealing.”

He added, “We started discussing what we cared about as Guardians, and it became clear that the Vanguard had really come alive as characters for our fans. So each of the expansions over the last year have focused on them: Ikora in Curse of Osirsis, Zavala in Warmind and now Cayde in Forsaken. We haven’t taken a player off the board like this before, and we realized that the loss of Cayde would mean more to the Player than any other possible external threat we could think of. All the ideas came together and formed what became Forsaken.”

Needless to say, the fan reaction has been immediate and the studio definitely noticed, “Reaction to this has been all over the place across the studio. Some people are mad, sad, frustrated, excited. We think that’s appropriate. It’s a big deal, and we’re taking it seriously.”

According to Bungie, Cayde’s death was absolutely paramount to the story, “it’s what sets everything into motion.” This shocking story development is meant to drive the player into a sense of revenge, make them want to make the enemies pay. For Cayde, for the puppies!

To learn more about Forsaken and Uldren, you can check out the full scoop right here.