Destiny 2 Devs Discuss Crucible Going 4v4 Only And The Game’s Esports Ambitions

As you may have heard, Destiny 2's competitive Crucible mode will be strictly a 4v4 experience. In the original Destiny, Crucible modes were split between 3v3 and larger 6v6 modes, but now it's eight players or the highway. Recently, The Daily Star spoke to Destiny 2 director Luke Smith, who confirmed the new setup means some game modes are getting the boot…

"I think at this point it would be very difficult to go back to those experiences [like Rumble and Clash] and the reason I say that is because the entire game was created around this 4v4 focus. I wouldn't even know where to start. Like do you know double the team size or like create bigger maps. Sorry I have to break fans hearts. I believe the experience is so good that I want them to play it and see it for themselves."

It definitely seems like Destiny 2's 4v4 focus is an effort to make Crucible more streamlined and tournament-friendly, which begs the question, does Bungie have serious esports ambitions for the game?

"Bungie has a long tradition of being active in the competitive realm, starting way back in our previous games and Halo. It's something that we talk about a lot. Players choose where they want to spend their time and they like to choose and support the games that they love. If they decided Destiny is a space that they want to love and prop up in that way, then that's something we think we are interested in. Yes, we want to make the game feel more comfortable in a tournament setting, that was one of our goals but that doesn't mean that we go straight to like world championships. I think the reality is we want people to feel comfortable there first and if that's something that they want and we have the ability to support it then we'd love to support it."

Can Destiny 2 transform Crucible more than a side dish? It's going to be a tall order, but Bungie certainly has the unique skills to pull it off.

Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24. You can pre-order it for 20% off if you're an Amazon Prime member.

[via The Daily Star]