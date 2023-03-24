Destiny 2 is Down and Fans are Not Happy About it

The servers for Destiny 2 are down again, much to the disappointment of a lot of players. While Bungie has now addressed the issue on Twitter, it has not offered any specific details, or told fans when they can expect the game to come back online. It's possible that things could be back up and running quickly, but that hasn't stopped many fans from taking to Twitter to share their frustration. Fortunately, this has happened on a Thursday night, when it's likely that less people will be playing. Had it gone down on Friday or Saturday, there might be a lot more people fuming!

Server downtime is an unfortunate reality for most online games. At some point or another, it's going to happen, but it can still be annoying when fans were planning to carve out a little time, or for those that were planning to stream the game. Sadly, this seems to have been happening a lot with Bungie's game, and fans are getting a bit irritated about it. For now, players will just have to settle for spending time with a different video game!

