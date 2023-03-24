Destiny 2 is Down and Fans are Not Happy About it
The servers for Destiny 2 are down again, much to the disappointment of a lot of players. While Bungie has now addressed the issue on Twitter, it has not offered any specific details, or told fans when they can expect the game to come back online. It's possible that things could be back up and running quickly, but that hasn't stopped many fans from taking to Twitter to share their frustration. Fortunately, this has happened on a Thursday night, when it's likely that less people will be playing. Had it gone down on Friday or Saturday, there might be a lot more people fuming!
Server downtime is an unfortunate reality for most online games. At some point or another, it's going to happen, but it can still be annoying when fans were planning to carve out a little time, or for those that were planning to stream the game. Sadly, this seems to have been happening a lot with Bungie's game, and fans are getting a bit irritated about it. For now, players will just have to settle for spending time with a different video game!
Aaaaaaand Destiny 2 is down..... AGAIN. Some people's characters are getting deleted. WELP! Time for ANOTHER roll back. Which might mean that the entire raid I did will be for nothing.— Pandu 🟥🐼PNGTuber (@Pandu_Monium) March 24, 2023
@BungieHelp The Destiny 2 servers are down whats going on?— Damien Stevenson (@xCausticHeartx) March 24, 2023
Destiny 2 servers are down what am I supposed to do with my life now. What Touch grass? 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Ib3gt1GO6F— 🔥Blazing🔥 (@BlazingInsanity) March 24, 2023
Was gonna do a destiny 2 stream but seems like servers are down— SilentArrow_is_Tired (@SilentArrrrow) March 24, 2023
Since I've started playing Destiny 2 a week ago, the servers have been down 4 out of those 7 days— Gym Enjoyer Skulldog 💀🐺 (@Azrael_solo) March 24, 2023
Why destiny 2 severs gotta go down now— Storm Patterson (@sloworm_) March 24, 2023
Destiny 2 down again?— John Martin (@johnm11ao) March 24, 2023
Really sick of Destiny 2 being down every night I want to play it @BungieHelp— WORLD CHAMPION TUCK 👑 (@theorangethrone) March 24, 2023