Destiny 2 Reveals Guardian Games 2023 Details

The Guardian Games have become a yearly staple of Destiny 2, and this year's event will begin on May 2nd. The games will last for three weeks in total, and will conclude on May 23rd, which also happens to be when Season 20 will come to an end. Essentially, players from different classes will compete for medallions each day, and these will decide how the class performs. The winner each day will be decided by the team that contributes the most medallions, and different events will result in different medallion tiers. The following breakdown comes directly from Bungie's official website:

Activities that award you low-tier (Bronze or Silver) Medallions include Gambit and Quickplay Crucible matches, anything from the Vanguard playlists, as well as most Neptune activities and Defiant Battlegrounds. For high-tier (Gold and Platinum) Medallions, play Nightfalls, raids, dungeons, Competitive Crucible, Trials of Osiris, or Legend Defiant Battlegrounds.

Contender Cards which are purchased for 1000 Glimmer also award Gold Medallions. You can only carry two Contender Cards at a time: one for strikes and Gambit and another one focused on the Crucible. Platinum Cards award Platinum Medallions, and those cost 1500 Glimmer each. Just like Contender Cards, you can carry two of these at a time: one for strikes and Gambit and one for Crucible.

Throughout the games, players can look forward to two split strike playlists: Guardian Games Ops Playlist and the Guardian Games Ops Competitive Playlist, both of which can earn players additional rewards. The Guardian Games of 2022 introduced the concept of strike scoring, and it will return again this year. This time around, Bungie is adding new Strike Medals, though the company is "not spoiling those." Players can also expect to see the Taraxippos as the new featured weapon of the Guardian Games. The Taraxippos is the first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle. Like the Strike Medals, Bungie is opting to keep a tight lid on the perk combinations for the Taraxippos, so Destiny 2 fans will have to wait patiently for more info!

This is just a small sample of what players will be able to see and do throughout the Guardian Games, and it really seems like Bungie has gone all out this year. Hopefully the event will prove to be an enjoyable one for Destiny 2 fans!

