Destiny 2 Players Get Free Amazon Prime Gaming Loot

Destiny 2 players got another round of Prime Gaming loot from Amazon this week with a couple of different cosmetics up for grab so long as you've got an active Amazon Prime or Twitch Prime subscription. One Prime Gaming offer was already going on (and is still going on currently), so news of this second one might come as a surprise to players, but you can claim both of them right now if you haven't already done so. This newer one will stick around for a while, however, so you'll have some time to grab it after this week.

The new Destiny 2 bundle for Prime Gaming subscribers is the Spring Showers Exotic Bundle, a set that comes with four different cosmetics. Two of those are Legendary pieces, and the shader that comes with the pack is a timed exclusive for Prime Gaming subscribers, so you'll have it before most other players get it.

You can find the full list of the new Prime Gaming loot below alongside a preview of the gear courtesy of a Prime Gaming teaser trailer.

Prime Gaming's Spring Showers Exotic Bundle

Spring Showers Emote

Arrow of Time Exotic Ship

Grey Tiger Shell Legendary Ghost

Velvet Intention Legendary Shader (Timed Prime Exclusive)

This week at Bungie we're preparing for Grandmaster Nightfalls, previewing weapons coming and going in Season 21, and watching cutscenes.



📰 https://t.co/KPxZ4IIZwo pic.twitter.com/BEsFu11fbQ — Bungie (@Bungie) April 6, 2023

As mentioned previously, this latest Destiny 2 bundle might be new as of this week, but there's another one out there that players can still claim if they're quick. It's called the Popcorn Exotic Bundle, and while it's been around for a while, that won't be true much longer. Today on Thursday is the last day to claim it, so head to the Prime Gaming page now to get the items below if you haven't done so already.

Prime Gaming's Popcorn Exotic Bundle

Popcorn Exotic Emote

Barebones SL-19 Exotic Sparrow

Andromeda Gleaming Legendary Ship

Defiant Projection Legendary Ghost Holo

Once both of these bundles have expired, it's pretty safe to assume that we'll see another bundle or two released in the future, so stay tuned in the next couple of weeks to see what Prime Gaming gives away to Destiny 2 players next.