Destiny 2: Bungie Details Crucible Changes, Rumble Replaces Iron Banner After Bug Found

The team over at Bungie continue to make headway with their roadmap of changes slated for their MMO Destiny 2. In addition to overhauling the game as a whole, the developers are also wanting players themselves to be involved in the process. Now that a community Summit has been announced, it’s time to address the more immediate changes players will see to the online game.

First off, the Iron Banner 6v6 event has been postponed. Community Manager Cozmo mentioned that there was a “late-breaking issue” that requires immediate testing, and that Rumble will instead be taking its place on April 10th. For those looking forward to the free-for-all Rumble event, there’s a few things you should know.

PvP Design Lead Derek Carroll recently took to the Bungie Blog to provide an update on what’s going on with their Crucible Playlists. More specifically, he talked about the changes to Rumble and why they decided to lower the player count. Check out what Carroll had to say in his statement below:

“One thing we like about the new rotating weekly playlist is that it gives us the ability to add things and make changes without shaking up the core of the Crucible. We’ll be using that playlist to try out new modes and events in the future.”

“Rumble came to Destiny 2 in a big way, and depending on your tastes, you may have found it too big. We tend to agree, so the next time Rumble rolls around, you’ll find a bit more room to breathe. We’re lowering the player-count to 6, and altering the spawning policy behind the scenes in an attempt to keep players more evenly spaced out. These changes are the first steps towards an even better player experience that we expect to drop when Season 3 begins.

Iron Banner’s next appearance is an exciting one for us. In conjunction with the Sandbox tweaks, we made changes to the version of Control you’ve been playing in Destiny 2 to increase intensity and give players more choices during gameplay. Right off the bat, you’ll see that there are no zones held by either team at match-start. With six players on each team, you’ll have more flexibility to decide your opening moves. Once you’re capturing, you’ll notice that the more players you have (up to 3) in a zone, the faster it switches sides. There’s risk/reward here, as Supers are more prevalent in version 1.1.4, and you don’t want to be caught with all your eggs in one basket. If you participate in a capture, you’ll get more Super energy yourself, so grabbing zones is a great way to power up for your next big play.”

As players continue to make their way through Mayhem, Carroll also strongly recommended that active players provide feedback on that as well so that they can make any necessary changes that could make it more enjoyable.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.