Bungie and Loot Crate Team Up for a ‘Destiny 2’ Limited Edition Crate

Bungie and Loot Crate have teamed up to develop a limited edition Destiny 2 crate that will include an "exclusive figure, apparel and other collectibles inspired and co-developed with Bungie from the Destiny 2 universe including upcoming expansions".

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Naturally, the contents of the Destiny 2 crate are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the crate will include a hoodie, and that the total value of the items in the crate will be $90 or above. Not a bad deal for $50. If you order online before December 31st, you'll also get a bonus Cayde-6 pin with his chicken buddy! You can make that happen right here. Shipping is slated for April 18th.

"The Destiny 2 Limited Edition Crate is a huge win for the fans of the Destiny franchise as it gives the developers even more opportunities to share the rich lore that anchors the universe behind one of 2017's biggest game launches," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "We've worked with our friends at Bungie to put Destiny collectibles in Loot Crates and Loot Gaming crates and every time we do, fans ask for more – finally we can deliver this one-of-a-kind fan experience."

On a related note, if you want to get others on the Destiny 2 bandwagon, the game is priced at an all-time low on Amazon today only (for all platforms - while supplies last).