Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Bungie has today pushed out a massive new update for Destiny 2 to coincide with the beginning of Season 23, which is titled Season of the Wish. Whenever seasonal transitions take place in Destiny 2, Bungie tends to roll out enormous patches that provide overhauls to just about everything in the online shooter. With Season of the Wish, this has proven to be no different, as the game's largest update in months has now started to go live.

Per usual, this new update for Destiny 2 has resulted in the game's servers briefly being taken down as Bungie begins to implement the patch. As for the biggest changes this time around, Bungie has made a ton of ton of tweaks to various activity types (strikes, raids etc.), weapons, armor, and subclasses for the Titan, Warlock, and Hunter. All of these overhauls have also come alongside the typical slate of bug fixes and other balance adjustments as well.

You can get a look at the full Season of the Wish patch notes for Destiny 2 attached below. When it comes to this season's length, it's set to last until June 2024 at which point Destiny 2's next expansion, The Final Shape, will release.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Patch Notes

ACTIVITIES

RITUAL PLAYLISTS

Rewards for all ritual activities have been updated. Base Glimmer award has increased. Added a reward chance for Enhancement Cores. Glimmer and Enhancement Core awards and chances increase if: You win a Gambit match. You win a Competitive Division match. You obtain a high score in a strike or Nightfall.



CRUCIBLE

General

Crucible Director screen has been updated.

Implemented a double rewards booster for Crucible.

Citadel map is back. Crucible matches make a return to the Dreaming City.

Sparrow Control mode has been added to Crucible.

Adjusted spawn points on Endless Vale, Midtown, and Meltdown maps to alleviate certain spawn killing and trapping issues.

Fixed an issue with Elimination's icon on the Director screen when it appears as a rotating mode.

Fixed an issue where attempting to revive a fireteam member can be interrupted by their respawn timer running out.

Competitive Division

Removed Promotion and Relegation Series from all divisions except Adept and Ascendant.

Fixed an issue with Competitive Division where players were directed to complete placement matches twice.

Competitive playlist now only has Survival and Countdown Rush as featured modes. Revised mode rules Survival Increased respawn count from 4 to 6. Countdown Rush Decreased score to win from 6 to 5. Decreased round time from 120 seconds to 90 seconds. Decreased Heavy ammo spawn time from 90 seconds to 60 seconds. Enabled unlimited respawns and revives. If the final round starts at 4-4, Elimination ruleset is enabled. This will show up as Sudden Death.

Competitive Division rating adjustments revised. Rank adjustment prioritizes wins and losses and ignores inflation protection.



Iron Banner

One and Done Triumph now requires 8 challenge completions to align with the 2 separate challenges.

Iron Banner Eruption: Fixed an issue where some Eruption dialogue lines would play simultaneously.



Medals

Added medals for Strand Supers.

You can now earn a Crucible medal for eliminating with Sparrows.

Crucible Labs

Added Checkmate Dominion to Crucible Labs.

Added Checkmate Countdown Rush and Checkmate Clash to Crucible Labs.

Ability cooldown penalty modifier decreased from 50% to 30%. Cooldowns should remain similar in combination with the Season of the Wish abilities tuning.



Countdown

Updated round victory banner for defenders to display Defense Successful instead of Attack Failed.

Added Countdown Rush as a Competitive Crucible mode.

Countdown Rush Fixed an issue where music would cease to play after the first bomb has been detonated.

Countdown Rush Fixed an issue where sudden death would incorrectly begin.

Checkmate Countdown Updated score to win to 5.



Trials of Osiris

Added a weekly reward that is granted for the number of wins in a row you get before your card is flawed. Getting a longer win streak grants the rewards of all the tiers below it, if they have not already been earned. 3 wins – Trials Armor 4 wins – 5 Enhancement Cores 5 wins – Trials weapon 6 wins – 3 Enhancement Prisms



Relic

Gameplay Mode Initial order of relics given out is now randomized per match. Added temporary overshield when picking up a relic from the Relic Depot. Maximum number of Relic Depots decreased from 4 to 3. Added new voiced lines. Players will tend to spawn near teammate relic holders. Score to win increased from 150 to 175. Relics Shield Angular velocity on Super's projectile tuned down from 43 to 30. Multiplier on damage tuned from 0.3 to 0.75. Increased Shield Super regen time from 3% per second to 5% per second. Decreased Shield bubble regen time from 15 seconds to 10 seconds and increased full uptime from 7 seconds to 10 seconds. Spear Spear ammo tuned up from 21 to 33. Scythe Decreased Scythe ammo from 45 to 38. Relic Charge Passive relic charge increased from 1% every 5 seconds to 2% every 5 seconds. Increased relic charge gain from player loadout kills, and the player who dealt the final blow gets an additional charge. All damage participant players receive 10%. The player who dealt the final blow gets an additional 15%. Removed teammates gaining relic charge from Relic Depot interactions.

UI Relic waypoints blink when they're low on ammo. Relic waypoints will no longer show if it's not in your field of view. New scoreboard stats added.

Bug Fixes Fixed persisting arrow waypoint over respawning Relic Depots. Fixed duplicate "relic energy charged" incident announcements.



STRIKES

Lake of Shadows

Fixed a map issue that allowed players to skip the dam section and jump directly into the boss arena.

Adjusted the number of Champions on Hero and Legend difficulties and resolved an issue where certain Champions were not counting correctly toward score.

Warden of Nothing

Fixed an issue where players could become soft locked at the treasure room.

LOST SECTORS

Hydroponics

Fixed an issue where players would not be returned to orbit when failing the activity on Legend or Master difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the Lost Sector had an unusually long respawn timer on open-world difficulty.

DEEP DIVES

Fixed an issue where players who join in progress during the boss fight will spawn inside the room but then teleport back up and into the water tube.

Asha's Empowerment buff now has a proper icon.

Fixed an issue where players who joined during a buff selection phase would not be able to select the buffs.

RAIDS

Crota's End

Fixed an issue with players losing enlightenment when attempting to pick up a sword while performing a finisher.

Fixed an issue where some player abilities could go through Hive barriers.

Last Wish

Fixed an issue in the finale of Queen's Walk, after depositing the heart, where VFX would appear in the incorrect location.

Fixed an issue that was causing Vault of Glass Oracle sound effects to play.

UI/UX

Seasonal Challenges

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges from previous Seasons were not automatically untracked and couldn't be manually untracked.

Fixed an issue where bonus challenges counted toward the completion count for Seasonal Challenges.

Guardian Ranks

Fixed the background tree in the drawer so that it shows up on various states.

Fixed body text in the drawer so it would display italicized.

Added a visual element to help track Guardian Rank progress on the Journey Screen and Guardian Rank details screen.

Fixed an issue where, when first navigating to the Journey screen, the Guardian rank button starts off wide and then snaps to its correct size.

Fixed an issue where defeating another Guardian in Crucible would show the winning Guardian's rank incorrectly on their emblem.

Made a change in the Guardian Ranks' notification when renewing ranks. It will now look different from the notification to when you earn another rank.



Director

Fixed an issue where Milestone icons were not appearing on the H.E.L.M.'s Director node.

Localization

Fixed an issue where the keyboard layout for Brazilian Portuguese was not working properly.

Fixed an issue where the Gear Stats button in Collections in the Mods category was displaying incorrectly. Button is not displayed anymore, as it is not contextually accurate.



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Exotic Armor

Aeon Swift, Aeon Safe, and Aeon Soul Sect of Force Rapid precision hits provide quicker reload and weapon swap speeds, and the bonus now lasts for 10 seconds (up from 6). No longer grants bonus melee, grenade, or Super energy on stunning a Champion or defeating a boss or miniboss. Instead, stunning a Champion or rapid precision hits against Champions, elites, or minibosses will mark them for your allies. Allies deal +20% more damage to marked targets. When a target is first marked, nearby Aeon Cult allies who do not have the Sect of Force role equipped gain grenade and melee energy. Sect of Insight Nearby Aeon Cult allies who do not have the Sect of Insight role equipped no longer gain a bonus to weapon damage for a short time. Instead, they gain a burst of Super energy. Sect of Vigor Now provides damage resistance against combatants when an ally dies or is resurrected, in addition to the existing class ability energy. When you cast your Super, nearby allies no longer gain an instant burst of healing or an Overshield. Instead, nearby critically wounded allies gain damage resistance from combatants as long as they stay near you. Nearby Aeon Cult allies who do not have the Sect of Vigor role equipped will also recover class ability energy more quickly.

Hunter Shards of Galanor Throwing Knife kills now grant Super energy ranging between +2.5% and +5%, depending on the type of combatant killed. Ophidia Spathe Knife kills now grant a stacking damage bonus to throwing knives. Stacks up to 3 times for 5 seconds: 30%, 60%, 100%. Dodging refreshes the timer. St0mp-EE5 Removed previously added requirement to have full class ability energy to benefit from the movement bonuses. Reduced the airborne lateral acceleration bonus. Now provides damage resistance against combatants while airborne. Mechaneer's Tricksleeves The Sidearm damage bonus now persists for 5 seconds after your shields begin to recharge. Sidearm kills extend the damage bonus' duration by 3 seconds and completely reload your Sidearm from reserves. The damage bonus has been reduced in PvP to compensate for it lasting longer. It is now +10% Sidearm damage (down from +35%). The Bombardiers Now applies 20 slow stacks to enemy players and 40 slow stacks to PvE combatants. Triton Vice Increased Glaive melee damage bonus while surrounded to +100% for both PvE and PvP (up from +30% in PvE and +10% in PvP). Celestial Nighthawk Precision kills now grant Super energy ranging between +1.5% and +4.5%, depending on target type killed. Increased Golden Gun impact damage by 25%.

Titan Precious Scars Kills with weapons matching your subclass now apply restoration Tier 1 for 1.5 seconds in PvP and 3 seconds in PvE. Severance Enclosure Increased size and damage of the explosion. Kills with this Exotic's explosion will now trigger an additional explosion. Peregrine Greaves You now have to be airborne for a brief time before the Exotic effects will apply. Damaging Champions, Tormentors, or minibosses with a Shoulder Charge deals further increased damage and refunds your melee energy. Wormgod Caress The Burning Fist Exotic effect has been reworked. It is now a meter that increases on melee kills and finishers and decays over time. The meter decays more quickly the more full it is. The meter is broken up into 5 sections which provide escalating melee and Glaive melee damage bonuses. The upper end of the meter also provides escalating weapon damage bonuses. Ashen Wake Fusion Grenade impacts now stun Unstoppable Champions. Synthoceps Removed extended melee lunge distance. Increased Glaive melee bonus to +100% (from +50%). Reduced the PvE surrounded melee damage bonus to +165% (from +200%). Now improves weapon handling and reload speed while surrounded.

Warlock Ballidorse Wrathweavers Now when you cast a Frostpulse rift nearby allies gain a Tier 2 Stasis Surge weapon bonus for 10 seconds in PvE and 5 seconds in PvP. They also gain a 50hp overshield. The Stasis damage bonus provided to allies by the Winter's Wrath Shockwave is now the Tier 4 Stasis Surge weapon bonus. When Winter's Wrath ends, you now gain the Tier 4 Stasis Surge weapon bonus. Apotheosis Veil Casting your Super now grants Cure Tier 3 for you and nearby allies. After your Super ends you now temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen for 8 seconds. Felwinter's Helm Moved the size of the weakening burst and duration of Weaken up one tier against all targets, except for finishers against bosses, which retains the maximum size and duration. Karnstein Armlets Melee kills now grant Cure Tier 3 and restoration Tier 1 for 8 seconds. Finishers now grant Cure Tier 3 and restoration Tier 2 for 8 seconds.



Armor Mods

Heavy Handed, Firepower, and Reaper Added a 10-second cooldown for generating Orbs of Power. Reaper now requires a kill be secured within 10 seconds of using your class ability to generate an Orb of Power.

Melee Kickstart, Grenade Kickstart, and Utility Kickstart Now only refund ability energy if the player has at least a single armor charge. They now provide between +16% and +45% ability energy (down from +17% and +50% respectively) based on how many stacks of the mod are equipped as well as how many armor charges they consume.

Momentum Transfer, Bolstering Detonation, Impact Induction, and Focusing Strike Now provide 12%/17%/20% ability energy for 1/2/3 stacks respectively (down from 20%/25%/25%). Impact Induction and Focusing Strike now require a powered melee attack to function.

Outreach and Bomber Now provides 12%/17%/20% ability energy for 1/2/3 stacks respectively. The energy gained is further reduced based on the cooldown of the class ability used, with the shortest cooldowns reducing it by 60%.

Distribution Now provides 4%/6%/7% ability energy to the neutral game abilities and 2%/3%/4% Super energy for 1/2/3 stacks respectively. The energy gained is further reduced based on the cooldown of the class ability used, with the shortest cooldowns reducing it by 60%.

Additional note: All of the above mods continue to provide only 50% of their ability energy returns in PvP.

Other

Fixed an issue where Triton Vice's buff was not displaying correctly in the HUD.

Fixed an issue where acquiring Artifice Armor before non-Artifice Armor would prevent it from being available as an armor ornament.

Fixed an issue where slotting many decaying Armor Charge mods would cause them to stop functioning.

Updated the Iron Symmachy armor set to current Iron Banner rewards and focused decoding, and moved Iron Companion set to legacy decoding.

Fixed an issue where Arc Souls could shoot at a low rate of fire if created via Getaway Artists.

Fixed an issue where Arbor Warden was not playing barricade sound effects for other players.

Fixed an issue preventing Foetracer's visor visual effects from functioning.

WEAPONS

Weapon Archetypes

General Updated Drang and Zaouli's Bane to load ammo at the correct point in the animation.

Auto Rifles General Increased damage against Minor (red bar) combatants by 10%.

Pulse Rifles General Increased damage against Minor (red bar) and Major (orange bar) combatants by 12.5%.

Glaives Projectiles Increased projectile speed by 30%. Increased projectile damage in PvE by 25%. Decreased projectile damage in PvP. Aggressives: 123 Adaptives: 113 Rapid-Fires: 101 Shields When the Glaive is held, shield energy now recharges passively at a rate of 1% per second. Set up the base Glaive shield damage resistance to be tiered in PvP. Base Glaive shield damage resistance remains at 50%. Reduced damage resistance against Primary ammo weapons and melee attacks to 30%. Melee Reduced the delay after firing before you can melee from 0.75 seconds to 0.2 seconds.

Sniper Rifles General Increased Sniper Rifle PvE damage with a flat buff of 15%. (This also applies to Exotic Sniper Rifles that use Heavy ammo.)

Swords Updated the Sword reticle to convey more information, and now have elements that better show its current charge state and reflect its current recharge delay. Caster Swords and other Swords that fire projectiles now have a subtle central element on their reticles in addition to these updates to assist in aiming. Fixed an issue causing Sword perks that activate while guarding to not activate properly while the player has an overshield of any kind. Fixed an issue causing knockback to not be negated while blocking with a Sword while the player has an overshield of any kind. Fixed an issue where unpowered (ammo-less) Swords still received buffs from Banner of War.



Exotic Weapons

Vex Mythoclast Increased damage versus Minor (red bar) combatants by 10%. Bosses by 25%. Champions by 200% when in the LFR mode. Revision Zero Increased damage versus Champions by 100%. Thorn Picking up a Remnant can overflow the magazine, up to 40 rounds max. Thorn Catalyst improves stats and functionality: Adds +20 to range. Adds +10 stability. Kills or picking up a Remnant grants additional range, as well as handling and mobility.

Class Glaives General changes Grant 1 ammo when you activate the perk, so you can use it even if you are out of ammo. No longer passively drains shield energy when you Special ammo reload to activate the perk. Can no longer be deactivated by reloading or stowing the weapon. Edge of Intent (Warlock) Healing turret projectiles now provide Cure and restoration and detonate in an 8m radius area of effect (AoE) to provide the benefits to nearby allies. Increased mag size from 4 to 5. Edge of Action (Titan) Passing through the bubble now grants bonus reload speed, handling, and a small amount of stacking bonus damage in addition to the overshield. Reduced the health of the bubble from 8000 to 2400 to account for the increased uptime and improved effects. Edge of Concurrence (Hunter) Lightning Seeker now jolts targets on impact. Reduced the direct hit damage of the round that generates the lightning bolt, to account for the free ammo being granted.

Osteo Striga Removed the Submachine Gan (SMG) damage bonus scalar that was affecting the poison damage. This brings Osteo Striga poison down to match standard Necrotic Grip poison, though it will still deal 40% bonus damage vs. Minors for being an Exotic.

Salvation's Grip Placed a speed limit on the detonation when damaging Stasis crystals. This will help prevent the detonation from being able to shatter too many crystals on a single frame, which would sometimes kick the player to orbit with an error code. Salvation's Grip shatter kills and Headstone Stasis crystal shatter kills no longer use a blank icon on the kill screen.

Tommy's Matchbook Updated the description strings to properly communicate that the Scorch functionality is tied to the catalyst being equipped.

Winterbite Increased the detonation damage of the large projectile by 25%. The self-damage blast radius has been halved, and the self-damage has been reduced.

Monte Carlo The bayonet stab now has controller rumble.

Wicked Implement Fixed an issue causing Wicked Implement's spawned Stasis shards from activating the Collective Action perk.

Two-Tailed Fox Fixed an issue causing Two-Tailed Fox to revert to Void damage when stowed while empty.

Quicksilver Storm Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm plays special reload animation in third-person instead of normal reload when a normal reload is executed. Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm foregrip animates when firing in Auto Rifle mode.

Tractor Cannon Fixed an issue where Tractor Cannon was missing a hip-fire reticle.



Perks

Danger Zone We made a small change to how it works on Rocket Launchers. You can figure it out...

Heavy Grip Removed an unintended effect that was slightly increasing incoming flinch.

Precision Instrument Increased Enhanced Precision Instrument damage bonus at max stacks from 26% to 30%.

Kinetic Tremors Made the activation requirements more consistent across archetypes. Pulse Rifles: Reduced from 12 to 11 (Enhanced increased from 9 to 10). Non-burst Sidearms: Reduced from 12 to 8 (Enhanced reduced from 9 to 7).



Added foundry weapons as a reward from Lost Sectors.

Changed price for Common and Uncommon Hand Cannons in collections to match the price of other Common and Uncommon weapons.

Fixed an issue where some sunset weapons had their damage type changed, relative to what damage type mod players had inserted.

Reduced the duration of time it takes to dismantle a Deepsight weapon, since dismantle grants pattern progress.

Fixed an issue where some Exotic weapons had incorrect tray icons shown on kill feeds.

Fixed an issue where the camera shifts slightly to the left when equipping a Sidearm or Hand Cannon.

Fixed an issue where the Compass Rose Solstice Shotgun was not in Collections for some players.

Fixed an issue where the Subjunctive SMG was not in Collections for some players.

Fixed an issue where Kinetic-slot Special ammo weapons were starting with max ammo reserves when landing into PvE activities.

Accessories

Updated Legendary and Exotic Sparrows to have 150 health (matching Always on Time).

Updated Legendary and Exotic Sparrows to have two speed selections, one matching Always on Time and one matching the previous highest speed.

ABILITIES

All Subclasses

Reduced melee lunge suppression time for victims struck by certain displacing melee abilities from 1 second to 0.5 seconds. This affects the following melee abilities: Grapple Melee Pocket Singularity Shield Bash Seismic Strike Hammer Strike Shiver Strike

Sprint and slide-activated melees can no longer be activated after the player fires their weapon during a slide, preventing effective one-shot-eliminations from combinations like slide + Shotgun + shoulder charge. This affects the following melee abilities: Seismic Strike Shield Bash Hammer Strike Howl of the Storm Consecration Flechette Storm Lightning Surge Tempest Strike

Blink Fixed an issue where rapid Blinks could result in failed slide attempts.

All non-Super abilities Neutral game abilities now receive variable amounts of ability energy from perks that grant instant percentage chunk energy, based on the ability's passive cooldown tier. The shortest cooldown abilities will receive the same percentage of energy as they did previously, but as passive cooldown increases, the energy granted from perks scales per tier, down to a floor of 50% for grenades and class abilities and 60% for melee abilities. This means that the number of seconds of raw cooldown reduction granted from chunk energy perks is more closely equivalent across all ability cooldown tiers. For example, with Firebolt Grenade (which have a 64-second base cooldown time) vs. Lightning Grenade (which have a 152-second base cooldown time): With the previous system, a 10% base energy chunk reduced the cooldown of Firebolt Grenade by 6.4 seconds and reduced the cooldown of Lightning Grenade by 15.2 seconds. With the new system, a 10% base energy chunk reduces the cooldown of Firebolt Grenade by 6.4 seconds and reduces the cooldown of Lightning Grenade by 7.6 seconds. Note: Perks that were designed to grant full energy refunds (e.g., Knock 'Em Down) or perks that target a single, specific ability (e.g., Shinobu's Vow) are not affected and grant the same energy that they did in the previous system.

Titan Fixed an issue that prevented shoulder charges from breaking invisibility.



Arc Subclasses

Hunter Tempest Strike Increased base damage from 110 to 125. Reworked tracking behavior to be more consistent at further ranges. Improved consistency when traveling over rough terrain.

Titan Thundercrash Reduced damage resistance vs. players from 53% to 25%. Fixed an issue where Thundercrash was using the incorrect tier of damage-based energy recharger.

Warlock Chaos Reach Fixed an issue where Chaos Reach was using the incorrect tier of damage-based energy recharger.

Arc General Amplified Updated first-person amplified visual effects.



Solar Subclasses

Titan Throwing Hammer When picked up, it now returns melee energy over 1.4 seconds rather than instantly. Increased projectile tracking strength by about 20%. Sol Invictus Reduced maximum Sunspot duration from 20 seconds to 12 seconds.

Warlock Well of Radiance Increased base cooldown time from 417 seconds to 455 seconds.

Solar General Restoration Reduced healing rate at restoration 1 Old: 40hp/s (PvE) – 20hp/s (PvP) New: 35hp/s (PvE) – 17.5hp/s (PvP) Reduced healing rate at restoration 2 Old: 65hp/s (PvE) – 32.5hp/s (PvP) New: 50hp/s (PvE) – 25hp/s (PvP)



Void Subclasses

Titan Ward of Dawn Increased base cooldown time from 417 seconds to 455 seconds. Sentinel Shield Shield Throw ability energy regeneration while Sentinel Shield is active is no longer dependent on the player's Discipline stat. Regeneration time previously ranged between 2.5 and 5 seconds, based on Discipline, and is now a flat 3 seconds at all times. Note: This regeneration rate is reduced for the second Shield Throw charge when Offensive Bulwark is equipped.

Warlock Feed the Void Increased grenade energy regeneration per kill while Devour is active by 100%. Note: Actual energy gain amounts vary based on target type and grenade recharge tier. Now also improves the strength of Devour's heal when equipped.- See below for base Devour behavior changes. Pocket Singularity Increased projectile arming shape radius from 0.75m to 2m. Increased projectile detonation radius from 3m to 3.75m. Increased vertical acceleration bias in detonation physics impulse by about 10%. Increased physics acceleration strength vs. players by about 15%. Now interrupts active slides on targets hit by Pocket Singularity.

Void General Devour Healing amount on activation and when refreshed reduced from a full heal to 100hp. unless Feed the Void is equipped. Now heals both health and shield sections more smoothly rather than adding health to each section separately.



Stasis Subclasses

Hunter Withering Blade Increased projectile speed by 10%. Increased maximum projectile lifetime by 10%. Increased maximum bounce count from 2 to 3. Increased tracking consistency. Fixed an issue where projectile tracking would shut off completely if your first bounce was off the floor. Winter's Shroud Increased Slow stacks applied to PvE combatants from 40 to 60. Increased Slow duration applied to PvE combatants from 4 seconds to 8 seconds. Increased Slow detonation size vs. PvE combatants from 8m to 9m.

Titan. Shiver Strike Now slows players on hit, a behavior previously removed in Hotfix 3.2.0.3. Fixed an issue where Shiver Strike would not function with the Melee Kickstart armor mod. Glacial Quake Now freezes nearby players on cast, a behavior previously removed in Hotfix 3.1.1.1. Note: On-cast pulse size vs. players has been reduced from 8m to 6m. Howl of the Storm Fixed an issue where Howl of the Storm was not consistently freezing targets in contact with the created Stasis crystals.

Warlock Penumbral Blast Increased detonation size when impacting environment from 1.5m to 2m. Frostpulse Increased consistency against fast-moving targets. Freeze detonation size vs. PvE combatants increased from 8m to 8.5m.

Stasis Grenades Glacier Grenade Reduced base cooldown time from 152 seconds to 121 seconds. Note: The cooldown penalties for Duskfield Grenade and Coldsnap Grenade when Bleak Watcher is equipped have also been updated so that their cooldown times match the new Glacier Grenade cooldown time. Coldsnap Grenade Fixed an issue where the seeker was not consistently created in the direction the projectile was moving after a bounce. Increased arming shape size from 0.9 meters to 1.4 meters. Tracking strength now ramps down from full strength to 0 over the course of the grenade's lifetime, rather than immediately turning off after the seeker had reached 0.5 seconds lifetime.

Stasis General Fragments Whisper of Hedrons Removed -10 Strength penalty. Whisper of Impetus Now provides +10 Resilience. Whisper of Shards No longer provides +10 Resilience. Whisper of Hunger Stat penalty changed from -10 Mobility/Intellect to -20 Strength. Whisper of Bonds Removed -10 Discipline penalty. Freeze Increased Special ammo weapon damage bonus vs. frozen targets from 5% to 10%.



Strand Subclasses

Titan Bladefury Heavy attack ability energy regeneration while Bladefury is active is no longer dependent on the player's Discipline stat. Regeneration time previously ranged between 2.5 and 5 seconds, based on Discipline. It's now a flat 3 seconds at all times. Banner of War Increased the number of enemy defeats necessary to increment the banner level and increased the amount of time added per enemy defeat at each level to compensate. Fixed an issue where unpowered Swords were being granted an incorrect buff by Banner of War.

Warlock Weavewalk Fixed an issue where the Weavewalk visual effects could end early in some situations. Fixed an issue where damage from environmental hazards was not reduced while the player was in an active Weavewalk. Fixed an issue where only 1perched Threadling would appear to orbit on the player for networked clients, regardless of the number of Threadlings perched on the local player.

Strand General Woven Mail Reduced damage resistance vs. PvE combatants from 55% to 45%.



REWARDS

Legendary Shards

Removed all Legendary Shard costs from the Monuments to Lost Light.

Removed all Legendary Shard costs from all ritual and lfocusing costs.

Updated focusing costs to cost engrams and Glimmer only: Crucible Gambit Iron Banner Trials of Osiris Vanguard

Legendary Shards will continue to drop from all existing sources in the game until The Final Shape launches.

from all existing sources in the game until The Final Shape launches. Legendary Shard rewards on the Season Pass have been replaced with Enhancement Core or Glimmer rewards.

Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus on the Season Pass has been replaced with an additional Ritual Glimmer Boost.

Triumphs and Seals

Fixed an issue where some players could not equip the Chosen title.

Bonus Seasonal Challenges no longer count toward the cumulative Seasonal Challenge for completing all of the standard Seasonal Challenges.

GENERAL SANDBOX

Fixed a systemic issue where networked projectiles could predictively cause impact damage multiple times. This issue was made worse with higher framerates.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

The Seal the Deal platform achievement now completes with Seals created after Forsaken.

GENERAL