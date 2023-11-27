Destiny 2: The Final Shape Release Date Officially Delayed

Bungie has announced that its next expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, has been delayed further into 2024. Roughly one month ago, a prominent report emerged and stated that Bungie had internally delayed The Final Shape to June of 2024. In the wake of this report, Bungie itself opted to remain quiet, which led fans to wonder if this delay was actually going to happen. Now, Bungie has confirmed this previous report and has provided a new launch date for The Final Shape.

In a blog post on Bungie's official website, it was said that Destiny 2: The Final Shape will now be arriving on June 4, 2024. Originally, this expansion was poised to launch at the end of February, which was in line with when previous add-ons for Destiny 2 had arrived. With The Final Shape, though, Bungie said it needed more time to work on the next major content drop for Destiny 2, and as such, would be pushing it back by a little more than three months.

"We'll keep it short and simple. The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we're moving its release date to June 4, 2024," Bungie said in its blog. "The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we're taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come. [...] We know you're eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren't fun. For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you. We're looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development."

Elsewhere in the blog, Bungie addressed how this delay for The Final Shape is going to impact the release calendar for 2024 with Destiny 2, which had previously been outlined. One big change is that Destiny 2's next season of content, Season of the Wish, is slated to start tomorrow and will now last until the launch of The Final Shape. With this season lasting far longer than normal, though, Bungie will be adding new content over time beginning with added quests called "Wishes" in February 2024. Additionally, Guardian Games has been pushed up this coming year and will now happen in March. In April, an update called Destiny 2: Into the Light will then launch to "prepare players for their Guardian's journey into the Traveler." It remains to be seen if these updates in the first half of 2024 keep Destiny 2 players engaged, but Bungie clearly has a lot of work cut out for itself in the coming months.

How do you feel about The Final Shape being delayed by Bungie? And are you going to dive into Season of the Wish when it begins in Destiny 2 tomorrow? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.