Destiny and Destiny 2 Servers Go Down, Bungie Responds

Destiny and Destiny 2 players who’ve been trying to get in some playtime on Friday have been met with login issues that prevent them from even getting into the game. Many players have taken to social media and the game’s forums to look for answers, but there apparently aren’t any workarounds right now to get past the problem. Bungie is aware of the issue though and says it’s investigating the problems.

Those who try to play either one of the games are reportedly being met with “stork” errors that prevent them from logging into the Destiny or Destiny 2 servers. These errors come over a month after the big Shadowkeep expansion released, so even though downtime on an early Friday morning isn’t nearly as impactful as it would be if it happened in the middle of a weekend, there are still players who’ve been active recently but can’t play now because of the outage.

Over on Bungie’s Twitter account that’s dedicated to supporting its games’ communities and answering questions about the games’ statuses, it confirmed that there were problems with Destiny and Destiny 2. An update shared later said the issues were still ongoing and that they’d continue to investigate the problems, though that’s the most recent update that’s been provided at this point.

We are investigating issues affecting Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. Please standby for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019

We are continuing to investigate this issue. Thank you for your patience while we provide further updates. https://t.co/vnO9hvI9BK — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 22, 2019

Destiny 2 was also one of the first games to release on Google Stadia, the gaming platform Google launched this month. The number of players who are on that platform compared to others is reportedly quite small, but it’s another setback for Google Stadia that’s not even Google’s fault. Stadia’s version of Destiny 2 is called Destiny 2: The Collection and includes the big Shadowkeep expansion.

“With Destiny 2: The Collection, players can experience the full breadth of the Destiny world and its responsive first-person shooter combat,” Stadia said. “Explore rich worlds with sweeping vistas and stunning visuals, and earn an arsenal of powerful weapons and armor. Bring your personalized Guardian into a large variety of activities and modes – from cooperative quests, competitive modes, challenging endgame activities, and more.”

Expect Bungie’s help account to have more updates on the situation as the Destiny and Destiny 2 problems are resolved.