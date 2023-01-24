Destiny 2 Servers Go Offline Amid Recent Problems

Destiny 2 is currently offline after a bunch of key player items started going missing. Destiny 2 is one of the biggest online games out there. Bungie has a knack for making incredibly fun and satisfying first-person shooters such as Halo and the Destiny series. It took a pretty big chance by leaving the Halo series behind to invest in a live service series like Destiny, something that was largely unheard of in the way that it had been proposed when it began. However, it paid off and allowed Bungie to become even bigger before it accepted an acquisition from PlayStation in 2022.

However, Destiny 2 is encountering some issues today with triumphs, catalysts, and seals. Players began reporting they were losing progress in the ongoing sci-fi shooter after a recent update, prompting Bungie to completely shut the game down. As of right now, players have been unable to play Destiny 2 for over an hour and that is expected to continue while Bungie attempts to identify what is causing this problem. The developer noted that it has no timeline at the moment for when the game will be brought back online, but it will keep players updated as it figures things out. Of course, no one wants to have their progress reset or disrupted, but it is pretty wild that such an issue derailed everything to the point of having to totally shut the game down. Either way, it likely won't be for too long. Hopefully the game will be back online tonight as more players return home from school and work.

Destiny 2 will remain offline while we investigate potential leads surrounding missing Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. We will provide a timeline for bringing Destiny back online as soon as that information becomes available. Standby for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 24, 2023

Destiny 2 is currently gearing up to release a new DLC called Lightfall at the end of February. Hopefully, whatever happened here will ensure Bungie is able to prepare the game for a smooth launch and players anticipating the new expansion won't have it disrupted by major server problems. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see.

