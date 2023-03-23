New Destiny 2 Update Includes Raid Fixes, Patch Notes Revealed

Developer Bungie has today released a new update for Destiny 2 across all platforms. Since the launch of Destiny 2's new Lightfall expansion a few weeks back, Bungie has been releasing frequent new patches for the game to continue improving the overall experience. And while today's patch isn't the biggest one that we've ever seen for Destiny 2, it should provide some much-needed improvements when it comes to raids.

As of this moment, hotfix version 7.0.0.6 is now live for Destiny 2 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This patch largely looks to address a number of problems that Bungie and players have recently discovered in the shooter. Not only has Bungie how tweaked a handful of weapon and armor bugs, but it has also fixed a good amount of issues with Root of Nightmares and Shattered Throne. As such, if you've been looking to run raids with friends in Destiny 2 soon, they should be that much more improved after this hotfix.

The full patch notes for today's new Destiny 2 update can be found below.

ACTIVITIES

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

Root of Nightmares

Fixed an issue where players were being locked out of the Red Border Chest after the weekly reset.



Fixed an issue where Focused Light and Focused Darkness would not trigger in the Zo'aurc encounter.



Fixed an issue where Sunblight enemies could be damaged through their shields by The Colony Exotic Grenade Launcher.



Update: This issue was wrongly stated as fixed. A solution will be available in a future update.



Fixed an issue where players could equip raid mods without obtaining them first.

Shattered Throne

Fixed an issue where the dungeon node would not appear to some players.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where the European Dead Zone node would not unlock for some players.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was benefitting from other Glaives damage increasing perks.

Fixed an issue where the Glaive melee feed kills where showing the projectile label.

Fixed an issue where the extra Arc volley granted by the Two Tailed Fox's Exotic Catalyst was not firing properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapon mods were not available for some players.

ARMOR MODS

Fixed an issue where equipping too many passive Armor Charge benefits would deactivate artifact perks.

Changed Empowered Finish to count as a finisher mod for purposes of mutual exclusivity. This mod can no longer be equipped alongside a finisher mod that also consumes Armor Charge stacks.

Having the ability to generate and spend Armor Charge stacks on the same mod was creating conditions where latency would sometimes cause the perks to activate in an incorrect order.



Additionally, when combined with Stacks on Stacks, Empowering Finish was circumventing the basic Armor Charge mechanics too easily, resulting in generating too many Orbs of Power, ammo bricks, overshields, etc.

The Untangler Artifact perk will no longer trigger melee perks.

LOCALIZATION

Fixed the issue introduced in 7.0.0.5 that reverted Mandarin voice over to English.

GENERAL