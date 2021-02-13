Destiny 2 Makes Subtle Change Players Have Been Asking For Since Launch

✖

Bungie has revealed new patch notes for its recent Destiny 2 update on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The additional patch notes don't reveal a ton of supreme consequence, but it does make an improvement to a piece of dialogue that has been annoying players for far too long. More specifically, the update has made a change to a bit of Suraya Hawthorne dialogue that players hear every single time they complete the weekly challenges for the claim. Again, hearing this dialogue was quite tedious, but thankfully players no longer have to suffer through it, because it's been removed.

Other than word that Hawthrone's Red War-era dialogue has been removed, the patch notes reveal various changes and improvements to Rituals, Reputation, Gambit, Crucible, New Light, the campaign of Forsaken, and more.

Below, you can check out these new patch notes:

Rituals

Removed Hawthorne’s Red War-era dialog when completing her Clan challenge.

Players can now turn in Gunsmith materials 100 at a time, and Vanguard tokens 20 at a time – enough to get a full rank.

Reputation

Valor, Glory, and Infamy rank-up banners are now at the bottom of the screen, no longer blocking players from taking actions in orbit when hitting a new rank.

Valor, Glory, and Infamy values are now available on the main Director screen for the ritual.

Gambit

Reworked the mote system for more reliable gathering.

Crucible

Iron Banner Removed Skill Based Matchmaking listing from the Iron Banner tooltip – it has been using Connection-Based Matchmaking, along with the rest of the Crucible, since June of 2020.

Survival Life count changed from 6 to 4, respawn time changed from 7s to 5s, consistent with ruleset prior to Beyond Light.



New Light

A Guardian Rises Destroying the Spider Tank during The Divide phase will now progress the directive by 50%. Fixed an issue where veteran accounts that start a new character could not be progress or dismiss some tutorials.

Schism Fixed an issue where players could jump through a window during the Navota vignette and block their mission progress.

Cold Boot Fixed an issue for veteran characters playing the New Light quest that would cause the Legendary weapon tutorial to persist through the entire mission.



Risk/Reward (Riskrunner)

Fixed an issue where players with full Energy weapon inventory slots would have Riskrunner sent to the Postmaster upon pick up.

The weapon now drops as an Exotic Engram during the mission, allowing players to clear room in their inventories if they wish to pick up their Riskrunner immediately.

Forsaken Campaign

Fixed an issue where players would see a "Quests Full" message when trying to start the Forsaken campaign, forcing them to find and pick up the quest at the Quest Archive in the Tower before proceeding.

Destiny 2 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the sci-fi looter-shooter and all things gaming, click here.

H/T, GameSpot.