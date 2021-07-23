Destiny 2: Xur Location for July 23-27

✖

Ladies and gentlemen, it's the weekend. As such, with the next couple days (potentially) free from the confines of work, it's time to kick back and play some video games. And to that end, if you're someone who might be spending time with Bungie's Destiny 2 in the near future, here's where you can find the iconic salesman Xur

From today, July 23, and lasting until next week on July 27, Xur can be found on Nessus. This happens to be one of Xur's old stomping grounds and you can specifically locate him in The Watcher's Grave area. Once you venture to this locale, you should see him standing prominently on a tree.

More important than Xur's location, however, is his wares. And in that regard, here's what he has in the shop right now:

The Huckleberry (29 Legendary Shards) : The Huckleberry is a Kinetic submachine gun which can really allow you to mow down hordes of enemies quite quickly. Its ability increases the rate of fire for the weapon the longer you hold down the trigger. Best of all, any kills with The Huckleberry allow you to reload your magazine just a bit while also increasing your damage output.

: The Huckleberry is a Kinetic submachine gun which can really allow you to mow down hordes of enemies quite quickly. Its ability increases the rate of fire for the weapon the longer you hold down the trigger. Best of all, any kills with The Huckleberry allow you to reload your magazine just a bit while also increasing your damage output. Mk. 44 Stand Asides (23 Legendary Shards) : Titans can snag some leg armor this week with the Mk. 44 Stand Asides. In short, this item allows you to gain a shield when sprinting at high speed. Hitting enemies with certain attacks also allows you to recharge your melee attacks quickly.

: Titans can snag some leg armor this week with the Mk. 44 Stand Asides. In short, this item allows you to gain a shield when sprinting at high speed. Hitting enemies with certain attacks also allows you to recharge your melee attacks quickly. Liar's Handshake (23 Legendary Shards) : Hunters can look to snag the Liar's Handshake from Xur this week, which might be one of the best-named items in the game. The armor comes with an ability that boosts the damage you can deal with melee strikes while also giving you a nice health boost. Pick these up if you're a fan of punching baddies.

: Hunters can look to snag the Liar's Handshake from Xur this week, which might be one of the best-named items in the game. The armor comes with an ability that boosts the damage you can deal with melee strikes while also giving you a nice health boost. Pick these up if you're a fan of punching baddies. Karnstein Armlets (23 Legendary Shards): The Karnstein Armlets are made for Warlocks and are meant to help you restore health. Basically, whenever you melee kill a foe with these gauntlets equipped, you'll regenerate a vast amount of health. This Exotic is highly useful in nearly all situations and should probably be snagged if you have a Warlock character.

And that's it for Xur in Destiny 2 for this weekend! Once again, Xur will be making his timely arrival back in the game this time next week. We'll let you know where he is and what's in the shop again in a week's time.