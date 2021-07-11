Destiny 2: Xur Location for July 9-13

✖

The weekend has come around once again which means that Xur has again taken his weekly trip back to the world of Destiny 2. And if you're someone who frequently plays Bungie's ever-popular first-person shooter, you might be wondering where you can find the traveling salesman over the course of the coming days.

Well, from now until early next week on July 13, Xur can be discovered on Nessus. As usual, Xur's location on Nessus happens to be in the Watcher's Grave area. Once you visit this locale, you should see him standing on the top of a large tree. If you're someone who often plays Destiny 2, you should be used to finding Xur at this location as it's one that he travels to quite often.

When it comes to what Xur actually has available in his store this week, though, here's everything that you'll find in his inventory:

Fighting Lion (29 Legendary Shards): The Fighting Lion is the special weapon that Xur has on him for the week and it happens to take the form of a grenade launcher. What makes this gun unique, however, is that its grenade rounds only explode after you release the trigger. It may not be the best weapon in the game, but it can be fun to use.

The Sixth Coyote (23 Legendary Shards): Hunters this week can look to pick up a new chest piece with The Sixth Coyote. This armor comes with a rather simple ability that allows you to have to dodges available at a single time.

Wings of Sacred Dawn (23 Legendary Shards): Wardens can also look to snag a chest piece this week with the Wings of Sacred Dawn. Essentially, these "wings" allow you to float in mid-air for a prolonged period of time while you aim. They also happen to be one of the more unique-looking pieces of armor in all of Destiny 2.

Armamentarium (23 Legendary Shards): Lastly, Titans can also snag some chest armor with the Armamentarium over the coming days. Once again, its main ability is pretty simple and allows you to carry an additional grenade with you.

As always, if you happen to not be a fan of what Xur has on him this week, he'll be back in the world of Destiny 2 starting next week on July 16 with an assortment of new items to snag.