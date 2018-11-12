‘Detective Pikachu’: First Look at Charizard

The first trailer for the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie gave fans their first look at the powerful fan-favorite Pokemon Charizard.

WB and Legendary released the first trailer for Detective Pikachu, the new live action movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu and Justice Smith as his human partner. While most of the trailer focused on the title character and his ability to talk to his trainer, we also got several awesome looks at Charizard, who appears to be one of Pikachu’s foes in the upcoming movie.

Charizard appears about halfway through the trailer in what appears to be some sort of underground cage fight. At the very end of the battle, Charizard appears to face off against Pikachu and appears ready to swallow Pikachu whole. Charizard looks appropriately frightening, and is easily the most intimidating Pokemon shown in the trailer.

You can check out a full look at Charizard below:

Charizard is a Fire/Flying-type Pokemon and is the fully evolved form of Charmander, one of the three starter Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue. In addition, Charizard is the mascot Pokemon of Pokemon Red and was on the box cover for the first Pokemon game that most older fans ever played. For a long time, he was also Ash Ketchum’s most powerful Pokemon in the anime, his ace in the hole…even if he didn’t always listen to his trainer.

It appears that Charizard and Pikachu will face off in some sort of trainer battle, which could be problematic for Pikachu. Although Charizard is weak to Pikachu’s Electric-type attacks, Detective Pikachu might not be able to use moves in the movie. In the Detective Pikachu game that inspired the movie, Pikachu sacrificed his ability to learn moves in exchange for the ability to communicate to their trainer.

Earlier this year, producers from WB and Legendary went to the Pokemon World Championships in Nashville and recorded audio for the fights. Fans chanted for Pikachu and Charizard, presumably for Charizard’s big fight against Pikachu.

The new movie also stars Kathryn Newton as junior reporter Lucy who is also investigating the mystery, and Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshida. Karan Soni, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro will also appear in the film.

Directed by Rob Letterman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu‘s script was co-written by Guardians of the Galaxy co-writer Nicole Perlman.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th, 2019.