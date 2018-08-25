Detective Pikachu Movie Official Logo and Title Revealed

The Pokemon World Championships are under way in Nashville, Tennessee, and as part of the early festivities, Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman surprised the audience with a few very special reveals! First of all, to the surprise of literally no one, he revealed that the title of the movie is officially Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Stop what you’re doing, Trainers: Mr. Ishihara just announced the title of the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie: POKÉMON Detective Pikachu! #DetectivePikachuMovie — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 24, 2018

He also revealed the official logo for the film. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rob Letterman, director of the #DetectivePikachuMovie, is onstage now and has revealed the movie logo! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/yOfa3BxD63 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 24, 2018

The Pokemon Twitter account is live-tweeting a ton of new announcements right now, rubbing them in the face of literally anyone who isn’t there at the moment. Attendees of the World Championships are even getting to participate in the filming of the actual movie! Part of a climactic battle scene is being filmed at the event, with attendees acting as extras. We bet you’ll never miss another Pokemon World Championships again, eh?

They also revealed two young stars for the film — Justice Smith and Kathryn Newman — both of whom are in attendance. Of course, these two were confirmed for the film a while back. They join an already-star-studded cast of stars, including Ryan Reynolds, who will be playing the lead role as Detective Pikachu. Smith will join Detective Pikachu as his partner after his father goes missing, and Newman plays the role of a junior reporter who assists the pair.

Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Chris Geere are also set to appear in the film.

This morning’s news is making the rounds already, and everything is being extremely well received. The official title reveal, however, failed to surprise fans, who wonder why such pomp would be drummed up for such an obvious reveal:

I thought we already knew this? — HigherFructose (@hionfructose) August 24, 2018

I thought we already knew this? And that Ryan Reynolds is supposed to be Pikachu or something? — MarioManiac88 (@MarioManiac88) August 24, 2018

Yeah cool we already knew that now tell us more about this new 808 Pokemon — Let’s Go! Aria Angelwing (@aria_angelwing) August 24, 2018

Oh well, you can’t win ’em all. Stay tuned, because we have much more coming your way from the Pokemon World Championships!