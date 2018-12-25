‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets Festive With ‘Pokemon’ Snow Angels

The new Detective Pikachu movie is getting in the holiday spirit with some Pokemon snow angels created by some of the movie’s most recognizable characters.

Sharing a gallery of images on Instagram, the account for the new Pokemon movie showed off some snow angels made by Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Charizard, each of those three being some of the most prominent Pokemon seen in the movie’s previews so far. Charizard’s snow angel didn’t work out nearly as well as the other ones, as the account pointed out, since the fully-evolved Pokemon just melted the snow instead of actually making an imprint in it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each of the three Pokemon were fully revealed last month when the first ever trailer for the Detective Pikachu movie was released with each one of them taking on some altered looks for the film that blends live-action and CGI elements together. Charizard has a more leathery look fitting of a dragon and looks like it’ll be facing off against Pikachu at some point. Jigglypuff, like Pikachu, had a more furry look about it, but that left some people divided over the Pokemon’s appearance. Many relented that a furry version of Jigglypuff was better than a round, fleshy, pink ball though.

Detective Pikachu is scheduled to release in theaters on May 10th, so viewers will be able to see the final versions of Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and all the other CGI Pokemon when it’s released. An official synopsis of the movie can be found below to give an idea of what the movie’s about.

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”