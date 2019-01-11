‘Deadpool 2’ Star Reportedly Has Secret Role in ‘Detective Pikachu’

A new report claims that Detective Pikachu has tapped one of Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool 2 co-stars for a secret role.

“Revenge of the Fans” reports that Rob Delaney will have a part in the upcoming live-action film. Delaney, best known to comic fans for playing the non-powered Peter in last year’s Deadpool 2, is on the official cast list for Detective Pikachu even though Legendary Pictures has announced most of the cast already. The website speculates that Delaney must have a “cool” role in the film given his secret involvement.

Assuming that the report is correct and Delaney is involved in the film, the question becomes whether he’s playing a human or a Pokemon. Delaney is best known for comedic roles, so our bet is that he voices a Pokemon who unexpectedly talks. Maybe he voices the breakout star of the trailer Mr. Mime or possibly Meowth (as there’s a talking Meowth in the anime series.) Be sure to let us know your guesses as to his role in the comment section below!

Detective Pikachu, the first major, live-action motion picture from the incredibly popular video game franchise, is scheduled to release on May 10, 2019. The official synopsis for the film is included below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”