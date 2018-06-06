Detroit: Become Human Photo Mode Coming Soon

Detroit Become Human is out now for PlayStation 4 players, and many are diving head first into a cataclysmic story of what it means to “be human” in a society that is perversely distorted. As with many games that have come out recently, the graphics are so visually stunning that it’s no wonder that players began inquiring about a Photo Mode coming to the PS4 exclusive. Luckily, it looks like that feature is making its way soon, according to Quantic Dream.

When asked on Twitter about a potential Photo Mode, the Co-CEO of Quantic Dream himself answered the call. According to Guillaume de Foundaumiere:

We are working on it, but it poses certain issues as all our 19000 shots feature unique lighting and depth of field! Not easy thereby! — Guillaume#becomehuman (@GdeFondaumiere) June 4, 2018

With the status of “working on it” and noted issues, one fan even chimed in with a potential way to make it easier to bring into the game:

Maybe if you limit it to the sections where you have direct control over the character it would be easier to implement? After all you have quite a few controlled environments like the oval office just for cutscenes where moving the camera around is probably not a good idea 😛 — Marwin (@dragonbane0) June 4, 2018

Detroit: Become Human promises a thrilling narrative rife with choices that matter. Even the most simplest of decisions could have outstanding consequences. Players will be forced to face what they are comfortable with, what they know, and their own boundaries regarding reality. The actors behind these incredibly in-depth characters share their own experience with this journey, and it’s one that we know will live up to the excitement surrounding it.

Detroit: Become Human has been one of my most anticipated games of this year ever since I saw the very first footage of it. A thrilling single-player tale, characters to lose yourself in, and decisions that can weigh on the heart even long after the game itself has been completed! Though it was mechanically awkward at times, fans of other Quantic Dream titles are in for a familiar treat.

